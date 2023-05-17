San Antonio lands first NBA draft pick, set to welcome Victor Wembanyama

In the footsteps of Parker

In San Antonio, which finished last season in the west and had a 14% chance of winning the lottery, Wembanyama will continue the legacy left by Tony Parker, drafted in 2001 and four-time champion with the Spurs. He will land in a franchise that has a long tradition with foreign players (Parker, Ginobili, Oberto, Mills, Splitter etc.), especially the French (Diaw, Mahinmi, De Colo). He will evolve under the leadership of the legendary Gregg Popovich, who built with Tim Duncan (another interior number one draft, in 1997), one of the most beautiful dynasties in NBA history.