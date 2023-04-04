This Monday, four men were riddled with bullets after alleged hitmen fired at them in the hotel zone of Cancun, Quintana Roo. Due to these events, security elements carried out an operation in the area, which was left under the protection of the police and the military. It should be noted that the shooting occurred just at the beginning of the Easter holidays, when thousands of tourists arrive at that destination to enjoy that holiday period.

According to the first reports, the events occurred on the beach of the Fiesta Americana hotel, which is why a security operation was deployed in the area, which led to the arrest of two subjects, Cristian “N” and José “N”. According to the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office, the facts are already being investigated and it is presumed that it could have been the result of a confrontation between members of organized crime for the sale of drugs.

The detainees were located when troops were carrying out preventive work on Puerto Cancún avenue and noticed that an orange and black Golf Volkswagen vehicle was speeding, but stopped at the roundabout on Bonampak avenue and Chichén avenue Itza.

Shooting in Cancun occurs on Easter

The bodies of the three victims were located at kilometer 16.5 of Kukulcán Boulevard around 10:00 a.m. Minutes before, firearms had been reported in the place, right next to the aforementioned hotel, for which protocols were activated. emergency after receiving a 911 call.

i

The area where the three victims were located has been cordoned off and authorities announced that they were lifeless at the time of the arrival of the emergency forces, for which reason the State Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation folder to “clarify the facts and give with the whereabouts of those responsible.

Cancun has US travel alert

In recent years, authorities from the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office have announced that 2,750 homicides have been committed in the municipalities of Tulum, Solidaridad, and Benito Juárez, where the main hotel areas of the tourist destination are located, and have highlighted that several of these crimes are linked to the sale of drugs.

Given these figures, US authorities issued a travel alert warning of the risks of spending vacations on the beaches of Tulum and Playa del Carmen, especially for the Spring Break 2023 season, after two Canadian tourists were murdered in 2022. while in 2021 an influencer of Indian nationality and a German lost their lives in a crossfire during a confrontation between drug traffickers.