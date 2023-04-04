Finland: Conservatives will govern after vote-finish with Social Democrats

April 3, 2023 – 9:45 PM

The conservative National Coalition Party (PCN, 20.8%) has been the formation with the most votes in the legislative elections held this Sunday in Finland, just ahead of the extreme right and the hitherto ruling Social Democratic Party of Finland (PSDF) of Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

The far-right Finns Party (PF) has achieved 20% of the vote, while Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s PSDF has achieved 19.9%, according to 99.1% of the vote.

The PCN, led by Petteri Orpo, would thus obtain 48 (+10) of the 200 seats that make up the Finnish Parliament, the PF would obtain 46 seats (+7), while the Marin party would obtain 43 seats (+3). Participation has been 71.9 percent.

“It has been a great victory!” Orpo has proclaimed before advancing his intention to form a coalition government led by his party, a government that “will recover Finland”.

Sanna Marin took advantage of her speech to congratulate the National Coalition Party and the Finns Party for their results. In addition, she has appreciated the support received by the PSDF, which has improved its results both in percentage of votes and seats.

“It has increased support and the number of seats. It is a very positive achievement, even though we are not the first.” Congratulations to the other winners of the elections, the Finns Coalition and Party,” she declared.

Lastly, the leader of the Finns Party, Riikka Purra, stressed that her group “has come together like penguins in the middle of a storm”. “You have achieved the best result in history for this match!” She stressed during an act with supporters.

In fourth position with 11.3 percent of the vote is the Finnish Center Party (PCF). Then there are the Left Alliance (7.1 percent) and Los Verdes (7 percent). Following behind are the liberal Christian Democratic Party of Finland (PCDF, 4.3 percent), Finnish People’s Party (PPF, 4.3 percent) and the liberal Movement Now (2.4 percent).

The PCF would get 23 seats, the Greens with 13 and the Left Alliance would keep 11 representatives, while the PCDF would get 9 seats; the PPF, 5 and the Movimiento Ahora, 1, according to the projection collected by the Finnish public television YLE.

NATO No. 31

These elections are marked by the application for membership in NATO. Finland, which shares the largest border with Russia in the community bloc, has undergone a radical change in relation to its historical neutrality as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has led nearly 80% of the population to support the inclusion of the country in the Atlantic Alliance, which will materialize this Tuesday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed this from the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. “Tomorrow (today Tuesday) Finland will be a full member and will participate in all meetings, activities and structures as such. It is a historic step, a good day for the security of Finland, the Nordic and NATO as a whole,” he said. .

With the entry of Finland, the military organization will double its land border with Russia, since the Nordic country has more than 1,300 kilometers of borders. For this reason, the Kremlin expressed that it will reinforce its military capacity near that nation and that “in the event of the deployment of soldiers and means by parts of other NATO members on Finnish territory, we will take other measures to guarantee military security.”