Same date. From the 1934. Same race formula. Same audience. Especially himself path. A huge emerald that shines on the sides of a typical American six-lane busy road: Whashington Road. Welcome to the Deep South of the United States. Here we are at Augusta, Georgia, where almost everything has remained as in the days of Rossella O’Hara. Environment and traditions intact with the awareness and determination of those who know and want to keep their roots and in this context fits the Mastersil primo Major of this golf season.

Francesco Molinari the only blue in Augusta

we arrived at87th editionthe last one won Scottie Scheffler. Face like a child, despite being twenty-six years old and number one tempered. Scottie comes off two wins on the PGA Tourone of these is almost as good as a Major: the The Players. A -Major, indeed, a green jacket, would like to wear the number 3 in the world Rory Mcilroy in order to complete the grand slam and reach: Sarazen, Ben HOgan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Already pinched on Sunday to do the field test, he who wore five green jackets, the last one in 2019. The year in which Francis Molinari he had left us hanging on the hope of a triumph in Augusta and where we find him again this year as the only Italian hope in a scary field.

The live tournament on Sky Sport Golf

All four days of competition Thursday 6 to Sunday 9 April– live on Sky Sports Golf, Sky Sports One and streaming on NOW. Furthermore, on Wednesday 5 April the Par 3 contest will be live on Sky Sport Golf (206) from 9pm. Before the start of the competition days, a Golf Study conducted by Francesca Piantanida, in the company of Sky’s golf talents, broadcast live on Sky Sport 24.

