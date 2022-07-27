At the press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Lanzhou (the twentieth session) held this morning (July 27), Yang Dezhi, deputy mayor of Lanzhou Municipal Government, introduced that at present, Lanzhou insists on focusing on key areas and key areas. Nucleic acid screening should be carried out in places and key population groups to ensure that no one is missed. On July 26, a total of 1.5991 million person-times were sampled, all of which have been tested, and 32 positive cases were detected, including 31 isolated control personnel and 1 social case.

At the same time, it carried out accurate and efficient flow investigation, investigation and control, strengthened big data comparison, and strengthened case study and judgment. In accordance with the requirements of “fast tracking, fast inspection, and fast management”, the efficient and seamless connection between flow adjustment and management and control was realized. On July 26, 982 close contacts and 452 close contacts were tracked, and corresponding control measures have been implemented. Up to now, 195 centralized isolation points and 19,764 rooms have been opened in the city, and 14,282 people are under centralized isolation. On July 26, 1,258 people were released from isolation, and a total of 13,375 people were released from isolation. (Headquarters reporter Wang Yan, Wang Peng, Lu Shan, Ouyang, Renyuan, Zhang Yuanshu)