- South Korea’s new crown confirmed more than 100,000 cases in a single day, the highest in three months Hunan Red Net
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]New cases in South Korea exceed 100,000 this round of epidemic or peak in August | International Oriental Daily News
- Details: South Korea adds 99,327 new confirmed cases of new crown, a total of 19,346,764 cases Yonhap News Agency
- South Korea tightens anti-epidemic measures on entry, visitors must undergo nucleic acid testing for coronavirus on the first day of entry 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- [New Coronary Pneumonia]Nucleic acid must be done on the first day of entering South Korea from tomorrow | International Oriental Daily News
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Righteousness!Hebei team coach Jin Zhongfu has arrived in China on the 18th and is willing to fight the team to the end.