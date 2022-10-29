Photo by Lu Jinfu, reporter from Southeast Net at the press conference

Southeast Net, October 28 (Reporter Lu Jinfu of this website) This afternoon, the Fujian Provincial Government Information Office held a press conference on the joint prevention and control of the new crown epidemic in Fujian Province. According to Sun Xiaolan, deputy mayor of Fuzhou Municipal People’s Government, as of 24:00 on the 27th, Fuzhou has reported a total of 328 asymptomatic infections and 5 confirmed cases, of which 142 were newly added that day.

Nearly more than 22,000 cadres settled in the front line to enrich grass-roots forces

Sun Xiaolan introduced the handling of the epidemic in Fuzhou. Speed ​​up the flow of touch. Up to now, a total of 7,105 close contacts and 3,619 second-close contacts have been investigated, all of which have been brought under control. According to the case activity trajectory and the risk of epidemic transmission, 33 medium-risk areas were designated, including 17 in Jin’an, 7 in Minhou, 2 in Minqing, 3 in Cangshan, 2 in Yongtai, and 2 in Taijiang. Do medical treatment. All cases should be collected and treated as much as possible. At present, all cases have received meticulous treatment and care and are emotionally stable. The Strait Olympic Sports Fangcai Hospital was officially opened on the 26th, and the elite medical and nursing forces with experience in assisting Shanghai were specially dispatched to take over to ensure the standardized and orderly operation of the Fangcang shelter hospital.

Strengthen social control. After the case was discovered on the evening of the 22nd, Fuzhou immediately closed bars, KTVs and other personnel-intensive entertainment service places. From the 26th, the city suspends all gathering activities such as culture, sports, folklore, exhibitions and exhibitions. Today, all cadres and employees of party and government organs and institutions at all levels in Fuzhou, as well as employees of commercial office buildings and office-type enterprises in the city, all work from home. Continue to deepen the establishment of “epidemic-free communities”. Nearly 22,000 cadres at the city and county levels have been sent to the front lines to enrich the grassroots forces and jointly guard the “last mile” of epidemic prevention and control.

Solve the demands of people’s livelihood. Increase the number of seats on the psychological hotline for epidemic prevention and control in Fuzhou to help people relieve the psychological pressure caused by the epidemic in a timely manner; do a good job in the collection of material needs, help purchase, and deliver to households to ensure the supply of basic living materials for residents in risk areas; establish a community The docking mechanism with specialized medical institutions provides convenience for medical treatment. At 8 am today, Jin’an District Hospital has begun to provide diagnosis and treatment services for “red and yellow code” patients in the four urban areas. At present, the city’s 1.065 million primary and secondary school and kindergarten students have switched to online teaching, and each school has carefully arranged curriculum plans to “suspend classes without stopping.” Tomorrow’s National Teacher Qualification Examination, Fuzhou has set up a special examination room for candidates who have been assigned a yellow code to ensure that candidates “can complete the examination”. Sun Xiaolan said that in the next step, Fuzhou will continue to do a good job in various epidemic prevention and control work, and achieve social zero as soon as possible.

The main non-staple food in Fuzhou is well stocked, no panic buying, no hoarding, rational consumption

Is the current supply of materials in Fuzhou sufficient? How to protect the supplies of so many people in medium-risk areas? In this regard, Sun Xiaolan said that the current supply of important livelihood commodities in the city is generally sufficient, and the operation is stable and orderly. The main non-staple food in Fuzhou is well stocked. For a long time, 90% of meat consumption in Fuzhou is locally supplied, and all egg consumption is supplied locally. The production of vegetables and aquatic products has reached 3.5 times and 6 times the local demand respectively.

At the same time, Fuzhou also has three major wholesale markets, namely the Strait Wholesale Market, the Mingcheng Aquatic Products Wholesale Market, and the Warwick Wholesale Market. “Protecting people’s livelihood” living materials reserve mechanism, the inventory reserves of major key supply companies can meet the daily needs of the urban area, and at the same time, according to the changes in the supply and demand status of materials, timely dispatch and release of supplies. Judging from the latest monitoring data on the 27th, the market demand for meat is 530.6 tons and the delivery volume is 632 tons, the vegetable demand is 3362.5 tons and the delivery volume is 3804 tons, and the egg demand is 92.6 tons and the delivery volume is 101 tons. In general, the daily delivery of meat, eggs, vegetables and aquatic products all exceeded the market consumption demand on that day.

The supply of materials to medium-risk areas is smooth. Fuzhou immediately established a daily supply account for residents in risk areas. In these medium-risk areas, the delivery method of “online order + offline delivery” was adopted. Place an order on the platform, and “contactless” delivery to the designated connection point in the community (village house). For special groups such as pregnant and lying-in women, infants and young children, the elderly, and people with major chronic diseases who are isolated at home, difficult to operate online shopping, and have real needs for living materials, the property or community collects and summarizes information on residents’ shopping needs, and provides unified delivery of basic living standards. Personalized services such as material packages and purchasing medicines. “People’s livelihood is linked to people’s hearts, and people’s livelihoods are stable, and people’s hearts are stable.” Sun Xiaolan said that in the next step, we will once again strengthen the connection between supply guarantee units, large supermarkets and communities, and effectively ensure the supply of citizens’ production and living materials. She also reminded everyone not to believe in rumors, not to panic buying, not to hoard, and to consume rationally.



