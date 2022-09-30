(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) Hohhot has a total of 9 cases of local positive infections in this round of epidemic, and 4 high-risk areas are designated

China News Service, Hohhot, September 30 (Reporter Zhang Wei) On the 30th, the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region held a press conference saying that as of 8:00 a.m. on the 30th, Hohhot had accumulated local positive infections in this round of epidemics 9 cases were identified, and 4 high-risk areas and 3 medium-risk areas were designated.

According to Liu Yuanjun, a second-level investigator of the Hohhot Municipal Health and Health Commission, on September 28, 2022, the first case of this round of the epidemic was found in Hohhot during the thorough inspection, which was an intern nurse at the Affiliated Hospital of Inner Mongolia Medical University. The close and sub-close contacts of the case are isolated and controlled.

As of 8:00 a.m. on the 30th, Hohhot has reported a total of 7 confirmed cases and 2 asymptomatic infections. Except for the 1 case reported for the first time, among the remaining 8 cases, 4 cases were detected from centralized isolation points, and 4 cases were detected from key populations in temporary control areas.

“As of 5:00 on September 30, the city has investigated a total of 2,324 local close contacts and sub-close contacts, including 1,125 close contacts and 1,199 sub-close contacts, and all corresponding control measures have been implemented.” Liu Yuanjun said.

After analysis and judgment by the expert group, the Hohhot New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Work Headquarters decided to designate 4 high-risk areas and 3 medium-risk areas from September 30.

High-risk areas adopt the closure and control measures of “staying at home and providing door-to-door services”, and regularly conduct door-to-door nucleic acid testing for residents according to the unified arrangement of the community; medium-risk areas adopt the control measures of “staying out of the area and picking things at different peaks”. Residents are in principle at home, and under the premise of strictly implementing personal protection, each household can arrange one person per day to purchase or contactless online shopping in designated areas in accordance with the method of “time-sharing and orderly, regional current limiting”.

The National Day holiday is approaching. Guo Quanbin, chief engineer of the Hohhot Municipal Transportation Bureau, said that it is recommended that the general public celebrate the festival on the spot and minimize cross-city travel. Cross-city travel requires two negative nucleic acid certificates within 48 hours, and two nucleic acid tests need to be separated by more than 24 hours. . (Finish)

