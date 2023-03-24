After the life-saving operation of the security agents of the TRANSCO public establishment last Tuesday in Kinshasa precisely in the commune of Ndjili district 7, the latter have just intensified their patrols by once again dismantling a mafia network of TRANSCO bus drivers selling of fuel, assigned to the commercial service, this Friday, March 24, 2023 in the morning.

This time, the patrol strategies of the TRANSCO security officers began on Thursday March 23, 2023 at midnight where they were monitoring all suspicious movements of these drivers.

It took until 5 a.m. for TRANSCO security agents to apprehend a driver in flagrante delicto of (presumed) theft of fuel towards the Mitendi district in the commune of Mont-ngafula, after a race against the clock of nearly one hour.

« We started our operation in N’sele around midnight, but the said operation did not lead to the expected result. Afterwards we decided to go to Kasangulu and arrive at the place, we surprised this driver operating “Said a security guard who participated in this operation.

And to add, it was at this moment that we embarked on a chase from Kasangulu to Mitendi, and thanks to our expertise, we managed to get our hands on the driver ».

Moreover, this security agent from TRANSCO affirms that this operation almost cost the lives of a good number of security agents.

It is important to specify that according to the roadmap, the bus in question has the number Park 775 that the driver could cover and yet a prohibited practice, with the aim of creeping the security service of TRANSCO.

Another important detail is that, during his package, this recalcitrant driver was accompanied on the bus by a law enforcement officer who, according to the information in our possession, gladly provided cover.

