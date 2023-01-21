In order to start the process of renovating the traditional Parque del Cholado de Jamundí, the Valle Governor’s Office is leading a working group with the Municipal Mayor’s Office that will advance the process of temporary transfer of the choladeros to the main park of the town.

Adriana Gómez, Secretary of Housing for Valle del Cauca, explained that the premise of Governor Clara Luz Roldán is to have a very good deal with the merchants during this process of construction of the ‘Parks for the People’.

“Of course in Jamundí, with this emblematic Cholado park that has to be attended to through different fronts to make it a reality, we are working from the social part, the coverage of public services and all technical and legal aspects,” he stressed.

The Municipal Mayor’s Office reaffirmed the commitment to collaborate and accompany the temporary transfer process. “We already have a prior design of how the logistics will be to move all the furniture, that is agreed with the choladeros and the contractor of the Government. We are only finalizing the details,” said Arabella Rodríguez, Jamundí’s Secretary of Tourism.

This great urban transformation project will have resources close to $8,000 million and will serve to consolidate Jamundí as a gastronomic and tourist landmark in the south of Valle del Cauca.

