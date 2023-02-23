Home News A vehicle in Henan with a Japanese license plate was driven on the road and the owner apologized: the response was for fun at the beginning.
A vehicle in Henan with a Japanese license plate was driven on the road and the owner apologized: the response was for fun at the beginning.

For fun, a car owner in Henan even put a Japanese license plate on his car.

On February 21, a netizen in Luohe, Henan Province photographed a vehicle with a suspected Japanese license plate on the road. The license plate said “Shinagawa 77-77, Setagaya”.

On the 21st, the traffic police found a vehicle with a suspected foreign license plate and summoned the owner to the scene according to law. The owner of the car said that he thought it was fun and liked to decorate the vehicle, so he installed this license plate decoration plate and had no other bad ideas. After learning about the situation, the license plate was removed as soon as possible.

The owner of the car said that after being criticized and educated by the traffic police department, he deeply realized his mistake and sincerely apologized to everyone.

Many netizens said that just an apology is enough. Adults still have to pay for their ignorance when they make mistakes. What do you think?

