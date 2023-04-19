Home » A Venezuelan in Guayaquil helps her community to access the internet at no cost
Desiree Núñez. Photo: UNHCR

In the midst of the digital age it is difficult to live without an internet connection. However, digital asymmetries are a current problem in today’s society. For example, in Ecuador almost 30% of the population does not have access.

Desiree Núñez is the clear example of how digital inclusion represents a true job, educational and growth opportunity. The migrant woman, of Venezuelan nationality, is a “Guardian of the network”, because through an initiative that she uses blockchain technology she helps her community of Juan Montalvo, Guayaquil, to access the internet at no cost.

His main responsibility is to check the Wi-Fi routers and their signal, which cover a radius of 100 meters on each block. Before this initiative, residents could not access the service, due to the high costs and the lack of infrastructure. Desiree, along with her children, had to go to an internet cafe every time they needed to do some school homework.

Internet access not only allowed him to shorten distances with his family, it also helped him boost his gastronomic venture. The initiative arose from the Digital Innovation program of the United Nations Refugee Agency.

