FILBo 2023: The fight of Yesenia Torres in her book ‘Destined to be reborn’

“The mission of my life is to help people, empowering them, guiding them and showing them that everything they want and desire is possible to achieve.”, Yesenia Torres commented to KienyKe.com.

This book belongs to the trilogyAgainst the horizon’a biographical series that provokes emotions, feelings and a strong degree of inspiration for each reader who goes through and internalizes his words.

On each page the great psychological and spiritual capacities of the author stand out, which little by little have allowed her to reach the magnitude of her dreams. Yesenia is the voice of thousands of people who are in some condition of disability but decide to have a happy life. Currently, it is considered an international symbol of commitment, discipline, love, patience and persistence.

‘Destined to be Reborn’ will be officially presented at the International Book Fair in Bogotáin which he will also share various experiences of his life, and how these pages have strengthened his life path.