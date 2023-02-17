Home News A woman who suffered an attack at a La Loma motel died
Almost a month after being under medical observation, he died Kenya Vanesa Valencia Rivera33 years old, due to the attack with a firearm that he suffered when he was in a motel in the corregimiento of La Loma, jurisdiction of El Paso, Caesar.

Valencia Rivera presented health complications from the shot to the forehead, for which he died early Friday morning at the Buenos Aires Clinic in Valledupar.

She had been referred to that care center from a clinic in Bosconia where she arrived last January 27th when he was attacked.

According to the authorities, two subjects on a motorcycle entered the ‘Hollywood’ motel to shoot at Kenia Valencia and her companion, Jorge Manuel Jiménez Moreno, 29, who he died immediately.

The victims were inside a room of the establishment and were approached by two subjects who arrived at the scene aboard a motorcycle with their faces covered, who attacked the administrator of the residence with the handle of a weapon, they entered the place and without saying a word they fired.” authorities indicated.

The investigation was assumed by the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

