There is also the League’s deputy Claudia Gobbato among the people involved in the episode that this morning sent the traffic down the A1 motorway between Lodi and Casalpusterlengo. A man was traveling on a high-speed train in the direction of Milan when he blocked the vehicle by activating the emergency brake. When he got off the train, he started throwing stones at the cars along the highway that runs parallel to the tracks. Among these, in fact, also the car of the parliamentarian who showed the video on her Instagram profile defining the man a “crazy, foreigner and totally out of control”. Gobbato was traveling with her husband and her children: “Apart from a few injuries and a lot of fright, we got away and fortunately the children are fine”, she told her on social media.

