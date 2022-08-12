Home News A1 Lodi-Casalpusterlengo, the Northern League deputy Gobbato posted the car hit by a stone on social media
News

A1 Lodi-Casalpusterlengo, the Northern League deputy Gobbato posted the car hit by a stone on social media

by admin
A1 Lodi-Casalpusterlengo, the Northern League deputy Gobbato posted the car hit by a stone on social media

There is also the League’s deputy Claudia Gobbato among the people involved in the episode that this morning sent the traffic down the A1 motorway between Lodi and Casalpusterlengo. A man was traveling on a high-speed train in the direction of Milan when he blocked the vehicle by activating the emergency brake. When he got off the train, he started throwing stones at the cars along the highway that runs parallel to the tracks. Among these, in fact, also the car of the parliamentarian who showed the video on her Instagram profile defining the man a “crazy, foreigner and totally out of control”. Gobbato was traveling with her husband and her children: “Apart from a few injuries and a lot of fright, we got away and fortunately the children are fine”, she told her on social media.

00:08

See also  Castelfranco, abused for more than 50 years: denounces her husband

You may also like

Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Foshan were selected as the...

First vaccinations in Belluno against monkeypox

Hainan organizes the first batch of 660 tourists...

Schooner Green: 32% of sea and lake waters...

High temperature and rainfall have a certain impact...

The flat tax seems to help everyone, but...

“Concentrate on fighting the golden autumn and bravely...

Becoming a green maintenance technician First a qualification...

A total of 5,154 cases of positive infections...

LaStampa.it: the director of La Stampa Massimo Giannini...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy