A34 motorway, Villesse–Gradisca section closed until Wednesday in the direction of Gorizia

The stretch of the A34 motorway between the Villesse and Gradisca d’Isonzo junctions in the direction of Gorizia will remain closed until 6pm on Wednesday 21 December.

The section – says Autovie – is the subject of a profound rehabilitation of the road surface. The intervention, particularly complex also due to the length of the stretch in question, was necessary to lay a new efficient pavement also in view of the approaching Christmas holidays, when an increase in traffic is expected (above all on Friday) commercial return from Northern Italy and directed towards Central-Eastern Europe.

