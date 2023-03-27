Colombia says goodbye to the Women’s Boxing World Cup in India with four medals: two silver and two bronze, thanks to the outstanding performances of its boxers Jenny Arias, Angie Valdez, Ingrit Valencia and Camila Camilo.

Jenny Arias, in the 54kg division, faced Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei in their final bout, where her opponent’s height was key to their 5-0 victory. Despite Arias’ best efforts, the Chinese boxer proved to be a strong and determined opponent throughout the fight.

For her part, Angie Valdez, in the 60 kilograms, was measured against the Tokyo Olympic runner-up, the Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira. Although Valdez showed great resistance and dedication during the fight, the judges awarded the Brazilian the victory 5-0.

Ingrit Valencia, for her part, won the bronze medal in the 50 kilogram division, while Camila Camilo also won bronze in her category.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Raúl Iznaga, was very proud of the achievements of the Colombian boxers in the tournament and highlighted the great performance of Angie Valdez as the surprise of the tournament.

With a general balance of fifteen wins and nine losses, Colombia demonstrated its great capacity in the world of women’s boxing and its athletes promise to continue giving great joy in future international competitions.