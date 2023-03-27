Home News Excellent performance of the Colombian National Team in the Boxing World Cup in India
News

Excellent performance of the Colombian National Team in the Boxing World Cup in India

by admin
Excellent performance of the Colombian National Team in the Boxing World Cup in India

Colombia says goodbye to the Women’s Boxing World Cup in India with four medals: two silver and two bronze, thanks to the outstanding performances of its boxers Jenny Arias, Angie Valdez, Ingrit Valencia and Camila Camilo.

Jenny Arias, in the 54kg division, faced Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei in their final bout, where her opponent’s height was key to their 5-0 victory. Despite Arias’ best efforts, the Chinese boxer proved to be a strong and determined opponent throughout the fight.

For her part, Angie Valdez, in the 60 kilograms, was measured against the Tokyo Olympic runner-up, the Brazilian Beatriz Ferreira. Although Valdez showed great resistance and dedication during the fight, the judges awarded the Brazilian the victory 5-0.

Ingrit Valencia, for her part, won the bronze medal in the 50 kilogram division, while Camila Camilo also won bronze in her category.

The coach of the Colombian National Team, Raúl Iznaga, was very proud of the achievements of the Colombian boxers in the tournament and highlighted the great performance of Angie Valdez as the surprise of the tournament.

With a general balance of fifteen wins and nine losses, Colombia demonstrated its great capacity in the world of women’s boxing and its athletes promise to continue giving great joy in future international competitions.

See also  Standardizing supervision and promoting development, and trying to create a fair and competitive tax environment-Interview with Wang Jun, Director of the State Administration of Taxation

You may also like

Werder captain Marco Friedl in an interview about...

Afghanistan also won the second T20 match against...

Valledupar school transport would be operating with vehicles...

ROUNDUP: Small jump or big throw? – Traffic...

800,000 Venezuelan children under the age of 5...

James Rodríguez.. How does Carlos Antonio Vélez treat...

Cathie Woods ARK invests millions in new crypto...

Funvisis reported earthquakes in Sucre and Delta Amacuro...

Detective Groll-Krimis: Author and disability activist Erwin Riess...

Red Flag supported the candidacy of Juan Guaidó...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy