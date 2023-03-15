In the midst of the provisions that are maintained for the new government agenda, the reforms that take place in this case, in pension matters, are being prepared. Therefore, President Gustavo Petro presented the draft of the pension reform which will be filed before Congress on March 22.

With the new provisions that the pension reform will bring, some key points have been established that will have the modifications so that progress is made in solidarity income for people who are over 65 years of age and who did not meet the pension requirements. As established in the proposal it is established that an amount of 223,000 pesos would initially be delivered and then it would eventually be expanded.

This changed after Petro announced in the presidential campaign that there would be a bonus of 500,000 pesos for people who did not manage to retire, this is due to the criticism generated from various sectors due to the fiscal cost that this measure would generate.

With this same vision, a system of pillars will be created with which a semi-contributory one would be established that would grant an income to people who did not manage to retire but if they have weeks listed in Colpensiones or with savings in a Pension Fund Administrator.

Among other provisions that are established in the draft of the project is a pillar with which it will seek to mix the pension fund administrators and Colpensiones. With this The idea is that Colpensiones receives the first three minimum wages quotedWith this, the AFPs would have contributions that exceed this amount.

There is also a voluntary savings pillar with which people with the ability to pay could save to receive a higher amount when they retire.

It is worth noting a measure that has gained strength due to what was recently pronounced by the Minister of Labor, the official pointed out that they are working on a benefit through which women who have had children will obtain 50 weeks of contributions for each child raised reaching the maximum of up to three.