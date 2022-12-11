Let’s take stock of how Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong has harmed China:

Digital Surveillance for All

Chinese people have used Google search, Twitter and Facebook in a short period of time, but today, we can’t access the Internet, the streets and community cameras are densely covered, and the yellow and red codes are like electronic shackles, which can lock people in an instant Die in place, unable to move an inch.

Few people know that this originated from Jiang Zemin’s strict monitoring of Falun Gong practitioners, and at the same time to shield the truth about the CCP’s persecution from spreading on the Internet.

A friend of mine works for a technology company in Zhongguancun. The Beijing Public Security Bureau cooperated with this company in the 2000s to jointly develop tiny cameras, only the size of pinholes or nails, which are specially installed at the door of Falun Gong practitioners to monitor who they are with whom. come and go, but the owner is not aware of it at all.

Jiang Zemin also spent huge sums of money to ask his son Jiang Mianheng to build a network firewall, named “Golden Shield Project”. Since then, the national network has been built into a huge local area network, separating communication with the Internet. Today, the firewall is getting higher and higher, but many Chinese still think that they have been enjoying freedom of speech on the Internet.

Concentration camps, black jails

After three years of epidemic prevention, reports of people being forced to go to shelter hospitals in various places are often seen on the Internet. Relatives, parents and children are forcibly separated and quarantined, and people are forced to fend for themselves in a harsh environment. This is very similar to a concentration camp, which makes people talk. And discoloration.

Some people think that the Fangcang is the promotion of the CCP’s experience of detaining Uighurs in Xinjiang, but in Xinjiang, it has another name, called “re-education camp” and “vocational training school”; but in Xinjiang concentration camps, there are Fangcang No forced brainwashing, physical abuse, etc.

As everyone knows, the concentration camps in Xinjiang are a replica of the large-scale detention of Falun Gong practitioners. At the beginning of the 21st century, Jiang Zemin ordered the expansion of a large number of labor camps and “legal system study classes” across the country, which were used to detain millions of Falun Gong practitioners who adhere to the belief of truth, compassion, and tolerance. The scale is large, the number is large, and the methods are cruel , can be called the most communist totalitarian country.

This is a place of lawlessness, an out-and-out black prison, where there are hundreds of horrific tortures. Killing people not only does not break the law, but also makes meritorious service. They do slave labor day and night, depriving you of sleep, drinking water, etc. The rights to water and toilets need you to thank the Communist Party…

Sexual Abuse and “Mind Transformation”

The women who escaped from the concentration camps in Xinjiang shocked the world by exposing the crime of rape inside. In fact, the CCP under Jiang Zemin has already done this to female Falun Gong practitioners. Not only that, the Communist Party of China also invented sexual assault and abuse as a means of ideological reform: Masanjia Labor Camp in Liaoning put 18 female Falun Gong practitioners into male cells, where they were gang-raped by hooligans; In the book, the sexual violence that is so cruel that people dare not read it is all to force people to give up being a good person!

Imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital and injected with unknown drugs

In recent years, the events of the girl who splashed ink on the portrait of the CCP leader and the outspoken rural female teacher who were imprisoned in a mental hospital have attracted worldwide attention. However, it is not an isolated case of Falun Gong practitioners being “mentally ill”. There are nearly a thousand of them. They were locked up with mental patients all day long, suffered electric shocks, and were injected with drugs that damage the central nervous system until they collapsed.

A veritable police state

According to a report from Minghui.com, in the first few years, the CCP’s annual expenditure on persecuting Falun Gong accounted for a quarter of its gross national product, and the persecution was funded entirely by money. By 2012, the stability maintenance funds received by the Political and Legal Committee system exceeded national defense and military expenditures.

The use of armed police forces to suppress the protesting people internally also started with the persecution of Falun Gong. On July 20, 1999, a large number of armed police soldiers rushed into the Shijingshan Gymnasium and the stadium, confronted thousands of Falun Gong practitioners who peacefully petitioned, and cut off the human chain formed by their arms. The Beijing Legal Training Center in the 2000s was actually a forced brainwashing class and a black prison, and each confinement room was guarded by armed police 24 hours a day.

Since then, China has gradually turned into a police state, and Lhasa and Urumqi have essentially been reduced to military control.

Gangsters rule the country, there is no place to sue for injustice

At the beginning, many people listened to the smear propaganda of the Communist Party of China and chose to obey the persecution of Falun Gong. As a result, all public order and good customs (law, order, and morality) that maintained society were destroyed, and there was no power to restrain public power from doing evil. Don’t worry, everyone is suffering the consequences now:

Today, demolition households, migrant workers asking for wages, and financial refugees are arrested when they petition. prison.

Today, human rights lawyers and public opinion dissidents are convicted of “inciting subversion” and “picking quarrels and provoking trouble”, because hundreds of thousands of Falun Gong practitioners have been sentenced in violation of the law or sent to labor camps and detention centers.

Today, the police randomly stop passers-by to rummage through their bags and check their mobile phones. It is clear that they can break into houses to arrest and beat people. This is because the mainland police have been doing this to Falun Gong practitioners for more than 20 years.

Today, the forcible demolition of Buddha statues and crosses, and the cancellation of underground churches are just extensions of the persecution of Falun Gong beliefs.

Today, the CCP wants to wipe out the “low-end population” and zero “social” infected people, but Jiang Zemin vowed to “eliminate Falun Gong within three months.” It’s just that 23 years have passed, and Falun Gong has not only been eradicated, but has also spread all over the world, and has increasingly profoundly affected the progress of mankind.

live organ harvesting

In recent years, cases of sudden disappearances of college students and even primary and middle school students have frequently emerged in mainland China. They are suspected of being used as donors for live organ harvesting. There is a secret killing mechanism and criminal chain behind it.

In 2006, it was the first time that Falun Gong practitioners exposed the horrific crime of live organ harvesting. At that time, many people could not believe it. Evidence shows that investigators called Bo Xilai and former PLA health minister Bai Shuzhong, which Jiang Zemin personally ordered.

At that time, Jiang Zemin issued a secret order to exterminate the Falun Gong group. The original words were, “Damn the reputation, destroy the economy, and destroy the body. Beating to death is useless. Beating to death counts as suicide; if you don’t check the source, you can directly cremate it.”

How evil does a being have to be to hate Truthfulness-Compassion-Forbearance so much?

Driven by Jiang Zemin’s group, the CCP’s army, armed police, political and legal system, “610” (an illegal organization dedicated to persecuting Falun Gong), the medical system, and black intermediaries for organs have formed a one-stop chain of live organ harvesting, stealing and selling of Falun Gong practitioners, which has been industrialized , Marketized. They kill people on demand, make huge profits, they can’t stop, and now they extend their black hands to children…

Moral decay in society as a whole

In today’s China, corrupt officials are everywhere, cruel officials are rampant, and people’s hearts are corrupt. This is all rooted in Jiang Zemin’s persecution of Falun Gong.

In order to encourage the persecutors back then, the police rewarded a Falun Gong practitioner for arresting Falun Gong, and the whistleblower rewarded a Falun Gong practitioner for reporting a Falun Gong practitioner.

The most ruthless policeman in the persecution was personally received and rewarded by Jiang Zemin. Those who persecuted the most and had the most blood on their hands rose to high positions.

In the CCP’s labor camps and prisons, according to “Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance,” being a good person requires repentance, betraying a friend is called “great kindness,” and torture is “salvation that turns into rain.”

Compared with normal society, good and bad, right and wrong, good and evil are all intentionally reversed, which is the logic of the rule of the devil. The traditional state of etiquette has been turned into a vicious world by the CCP and Jiang Zemin.

epilogue

After Jiang Zemin died, people called him a human rights villain, an executioner, a sinner through the ages, “didn’t do a single good thing,” and heinous—it’s impossible to overestimate his evil. He is the master of the CCP’s evil. Almost all the problems in today’s Chinese society can be traced back to Jiang Zemin. The CCP has copied and extended his persecution model of Falun Gong to deal with Xinjiang Uyghurs, human rights groups, dissidents and the epidemic. of all Chinese people.

In today’s CCP, all the viciousness has begun to explode, and the evil consequences have begun to explode. The whole of China is like a volcano. The whole people are fighting against the persecution. The “White Paper Movement” marks the awakening of people’s hearts and the outburst of anger against the CCP.