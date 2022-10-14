On the evening of October 13, Mayor Wang Jinjian held a video scheduling meeting for the city’s epidemic prevention and control work to listen to the progress of epidemic disposal and the implementation of key tasks, analyze and judge the prevention and control situation, and study and deploy the next steps. He emphasized that it is necessary to always adhere to the general strategy of “external defense against import, internal defense against rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, prudently follow up on follow-up disposal, speed up the improvement of the level of precise prevention and control, and effectively guard against large-scale occurrences. The bottom line of the epidemic is to minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic and social development. Han Hua, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting.

After listening to the report on the relevant situation, Wang Jinjian pointed out that half of the people who have traveled a hundred miles are in the 90s. The imported epidemics in Guangling District and Jiangdu District have entered the follow-up stage. All sectors and departments must jointly perform their respective responsibilities, ensure that the thinking is not relaxed, the standards are not lowered, the management is not lenient, and the work is not slack, and the follow-up disposal work is carefully done as always, so as to effectively protect the lives, health and safety of the people.

Wang Jinjian emphasized that the number of new positive infections in other cities in the province has increased recently, Yangzhou City’s external defense import pressure has increased, and the task of risk investigation and control has increased. Pay close attention to the inspection and control of people coming and returning from key areas, strengthen the inspection and management of entry points, footholds, activity points and nearby traffic points for foreigners, and strictly implement the registration and filing of foreigners coming to Yangzhou, landing nucleic acid, 3 days and 3 inspections and other measures, so that every entry must be managed, key points must be inspected, and landing must be inspected. It is necessary to do nucleic acid testing in an efficient and orderly manner, improve the sampling plan, optimize the setting of sampling points, standardize the sampling operation, strengthen on-site management, improve the efficiency of collection and inspection, and strive to screen out risk personnel to the greatest extent.

Wang Jinjian demanded that the isolation control work should be done strictly and scrupulously, constantly optimize and improve the work process, standardize the management of the whole process of isolation management and control, strictly manage the health of people who are isolated at home, and make every effort to ensure the normal life and special needs of the isolated people. It is necessary to earnestly review the epidemic prevention and control and emergency response work in Yangzhou and other cities in the province, summarize experience and lessons, check and fill in the gaps in a timely manner, focus on improving the work level of the whole field, all links and the whole process, and resolutely build an iron wall for epidemic prevention and control.

Before the meeting, Wang Jinjian also went to G40 Tangwang checkpoint, G345 provincial boundary checkpoint, S49 Shugang checkpoint and other traffic checkpoints for on-site inspection. He carefully reviewed the checkpoint vehicle inspection process, inquired in detail about staffing, vehicle access, job security, landing inspection, etc., and expressed condolences to the staff who were fighting on the front line of epidemic prevention. He emphasized that the traffic checkpoint, as the first gate of “foreign defense import”, is also a key link in blocking the spread of the epidemic. It is necessary to coordinate the prevention and control of bayonet and ensure smooth passage, always tighten the chord of thinking, take higher requirements, stricter style and more practical measures, be a good “gatekeeper” of epidemic prevention and control, and comprehensively and meticulously do a good job of entering the vehicle personnel Check. It is necessary to care for and care for front-line personnel, scientifically deploy bayonet forces, strengthen the protection of epidemic prevention materials, strengthen personnel self-protection, rationally arrange shifts, and ensure that they are in the best state and do their best to build a traffic prevention and control safety net.

Relevant city leaders at the Municipal Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters attended the meeting.