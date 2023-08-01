Home » Accident in northern Peru leaves at least 10 dead – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Around 10 dead and more than 20 injured left a bus falling into an abyss on a rural road in northern Peru, police said.

“We have reported at least ten people dead after a bus fell into an abyss,” Manuel Alfaro, an officer at the Huarmaca district police station in the Piura region, told AFP.

The accident occurred at dawn, when a bus overturned and rolled into an abyss of more than 50 meters at kilometer 35 of the Olmos and Huarmaca highway, in Piura. Police and fire teams work at the scene of the accident to rescue the bodies.

The authorities indicated that the death toll could increase. The bus with more than 50 passengers was heading from the Amazonian city of Tarapoto, in the San Martín region, to the city of Tumbes, on the border with Ecuador.

