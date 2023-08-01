They recover more than two kilometers of public space in Cali

2.4 kilometers of irregularly occupied public space in section VI of the Jarillón, between the Floralia and Comfenalco neighborhoods, commune 6 of Cali, were recovered by the Municipal Administration.

In this operation, 20 roofs were cleared, of which 10 were occupied by families and the other 10 corresponded to booths, parking lots and unauthorized commercial establishments.

“These roofs that are built on the aforementioned Jarillón are hindering the development of the reinforcement works of this important infrastructure of the city,” said César Augusto Lemos Posso, Undersecretary of Access to Justice Services.

Data

1. This recovery allows the reinforcement of the dike to be completed, on the banks of the Cauca river, which protects Cali from floods.

2. This action was carried out with the accompaniment of the secretariats of Housing, Infrastructure, Health, Risk Management, Social Welfare, Mobility and the Special Administrative Unit of Public Services.

3. It had the support of the Metropolitan Police, the District Ombudsman, the ICBF and Colombian Migration.

Controls to invasions in Cali:

The Cali Mayor’s Office strengthens and advances early warning visits in the 22 communes and 15 corregimientos of the city to mitigate irregular occupations.

So far this year, 446 interventions have been carried out in the urban area and 67 in the rural area.

A total of 513 control visits and early warnings to protect the city from invasions and irregular construction.

Keep in mind

– The corregimientos of Los Andes, La Buitrera and Golondrinas accumulate the highest number of control visits.

– In the urban perimeter of commune 10, where the Santa Elena gallery and Commune 2 are located on the banks of the Cali river, they have been intervened 51 and 28 times respectively so far this year.

– The Mayor of Cali has intervened and recovered 8,033 square meters during this 2023.

