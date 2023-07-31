Intense exodus but without problems, HS trains slowed down – News

Intense traffic, but without particular problems, characterized the first real weekend of the summer exodus, with the traditional queues along the roads leading to the holiday resorts, at sea or in the mountains. On the other hand, disruptions were recorded on the railway lines directed to Rome from northern Italy due to a breakdown in a train in the Chiusi area, the repercussions of which were felt on the entire high-speed line. Some convoys have accumulated delays of up to over five hours, with the situation slowly returning to normal once the technical problem was resolved. The red dot, therefore, does not disappoint forecasts for the last Saturday in July with the peak expected in the afternoon, and the counter-exodus of those returning from holiday resorts, with traffic on the rise, especially at the entrance to large cities. Meanwhile, the weather brings an increase in temperatures in the South, while in the North the storm alert remains, such as in Alto Adige or Friuli, where violent rains and heavy storms hit during the night.

Sunday morning saw the longest queues in Liguria: on the A26 and A10 there were some accidents on the motorway: the first occurred at 10 on the Gravellona Toce, between Masone and Genova Voltri in the tunnel, where two cars collided. The incident was resolved within an hour but on the spot, due to heavy traffic, the queue reached 5 kilometres. At 11.15, still on the A26, an accident involved a camper. The traffic was made to pass on two lanes, and there were up to 6 km of queue towards Genoa. The second accident occurred on the A10, between Pietra Ligure and Finale towards Genoa: also in this case it was a rear-end collision in a tunnel between two cars. The queues also reached ten kilometers in the direction of Genoa, between Borghetto and Finale and on the A14, the Adriatica, for returning from the sea, and on the border with France. In the afternoon, traffic also intensified around Florence, Bologna, on the borders and in the direction of the Lombard lakes. Kilometers of queue on the A1, in the direction of Rome, due to an accident between Ceprano and Frosinone but also for the return to the capital.

A car, on the other hand, went up in flames on the A16 motorway: the vehicle caught fire while the driver was intent on paying the toll booth in Avellino west of the Naples-Canosa. The two occupants, two young Neapolitans on a trip to Irpinia, barely had time to get to safety helped by the staff on duty. The flames only damaged the structure thanks to the timely intervention of a team of the Avellino firefighters. Flames also affected two other cars involved in a rear-end collision on the Adriatic highway 16, in the Bari area. And due to the assaults on the Turin-Lyon construction sites by the No Tav movement, the forces of order closed, in both directions, the A32 motorway, the Turin-Bardonecchia. Queues and inconveniences were recorded in the two Val di Susa state roads, where traffic was diverted. The bad weather that hit various areas of South Tyrol, on the other hand, caused a lot of damage, even if there are no injured or missing. In Valdaora the firefighters intervened for flooded and mud-covered streets. A torrent has demolished bridges and the hamlet of Sorafurcia, in Val Pusteria, is partially isolated.

In Colfosco, in Val Badia, a landslide hit cars on the parking lot at the base of the Tridentina via ferrata path. All owners have been traced and are fine. Also in Parcines, Verdins and Scena there were various interventions by the fire brigade due to landslides and flooding. Thunderstorms were also recorded in Friuli Venezia Giulia, where 83 millimeters of rain fell, and in Lombardy, affecting Milan and above all Brianza: in Monza, 29 mm of rain fell in a short time. Locally heavy rainfall then affected the border between Lombardy and Veneto, especially the areas around Lake Garda and then the Verona area: here on average between 30 and 50 mm of rain fell.

