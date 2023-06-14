Accompanied by intangible cultural heritage and traditional peers – “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” intangible cultural heritage publicity and display activities are colorful_中国网

Appreciate intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, listen to traditional operas at the “doorstep”, buy intangible cultural heritage on the Internet, watch intangible cultural heritage live broadcasts, and experience handicrafts in scenic spots… June 10 is the “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” in 2023 The theme of this year’s intangible cultural heritage publicity and display activities is “strengthening the systematic protection of intangible cultural heritage to promote sustainable development”.

“This paper-cut work of “Canal Detachment” not only reproduces the fierce war scenes of that year, but also allows us to feel the meticulousness, delicacy and ingenuity of the inheritors of intangible cultural heritage.” Recently, a number of intangible cultural heritage works in Yicheng District, Zaozhuang City, Shandong Province Walking into the scenic spot, high school student Ren Yitong was attracted by the paper-cut works with superb skills and vivid expressions. In recent years, the local area has actively promoted the integrated development of intangible cultural heritage and tourism, and used folk festivals such as the Peach Blossom Festival to hold activities such as the “Intangible Cultural Heritage Shopping Festival” and “Intangible Cultural Heritage Food Festival”, which have become more and more popular.

“Wake up early in the morning to carry the water, and the magpies call…” On June 8, at the rural tourist spot in Nantan Village, Shuibuya Town, Badong County, Hubei Province, the melodious and melodious Tujia folk songs attracted many tourists. Deng Daozhi, the inheritor of Enshi’s “Five Sentences Folk Songs”, a provincial intangible cultural heritage project, interacted with tourists, which was very lively. “The characteristic intangible cultural heritage is indeed attractive, and many tourists come here admiringly.” Deng Daozhi said.

The “Notice of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Promoting the Deep Integration and Development of Intangible Cultural Heritage and Tourism” issued in February this year pointed out that the organic integration of intangible cultural heritage can further enrich tourist attractions, resort areas, leisure blocks, and key rural tourism villages and towns. The cultural connotation of the tourism space enhances the cultural heritage.

Promoting tourism with culture, highlighting culture with tourism, promoting the integrated development of intangible cultural heritage, rural tourism, health tourism, and sports tourism according to local conditions, and various activities such as exhibitions, performances, interactive exchanges, and visit experiences continue to “ring fans”.

Hubei Dagu, Shandong Kuaishu, Suzhou Pingtan, Guangdong Nanyin… From June 9th to 15th, the 2023 National Intangible Cultural Heritage Music Week hosted by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the People’s Government of Hubei Province was held in Wuhan, Hubei Province. The theme of the event is “A New Era of Rap and Sing in Jiangcheng”, and the inheritors of 145 national-level intangible cultural heritage representative projects of folk art in the country participated in the exhibition. Achievement exhibitions, on-site performances, grassroots performances, online live broadcasts, etc. are colorful and fascinating.

In Huancuilou Square in Weihai City, Shandong Province, Yangko dances are performed happily, gongs and drums are beating loudly, and the 2023 “Cultural and Natural Heritage Day” event and “Intangible Cultural Heritage Shopping Festival” in Weihai City will be held as scheduled. More than 40 intangible cultural heritage projects from many places in Shandong Province gathered in Weihai, presenting a visual and cultural feast for the citizens.

In Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, activities such as “Intangible Cultural Heritage Tea Market” tasting incense and “Intangible Cultural Heritage Workshop” live broadcast are in full swing. Inheritors of intangible cultural heritage such as tea making, tea drinking utensils making, refreshment making, tea drinking customs and other projects gathered together to fry tea, make tea, and talk about tea on the spot, fully demonstrating Hangzhou’s tea history, tea culture, and the inheritance and development of the tea industry. Experience items such as ordering tea, tasting tea, and eating refreshments to attract tourists to participate.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the “Convention on the Protection of Intangible Cultural Heritage”. For this reason, the National Library of China held the exhibition “Tea and Tea in the World‘s Classics”, the exhibition month of the recording work results of the representative inheritors of national intangible cultural heritage, and the lecture on the protection of intangible cultural heritage. Monthly and other activities, focusing on displaying intangible cultural heritage, telling Chinese stories, and spreading Chinese voices.

Traditional fireworks bloom the beauty of thousands of years. A few days ago, a grand fireworks art show was staged in Shangli County, Pingxiang City, Jiangxi Province, and the popularity of the Internet continued to rise. In order to fully demonstrate the unique charm of the national intangible cultural heritage project Pingxiang’s fireworks production skills, the local area also specially launched an interactive activity themed “Fireworks Hometown Blooming for a Thousand Years”, allowing people to experience the fun of millennium intangible cultural heritage.

Browsing of intangible cultural heritage images, discussion on “national style” topics, live broadcast interaction, filming and uploading of intangible cultural heritage activities around you… The “Yunyou Intangible Cultural Heritage·Image Exhibition” co-organized by the China Performing Industry Association and 8 online platforms has been launched recently. The non-profit exhibition of selected videos and the rich and colorful online activities have won praise from many young people.

“This year, more than 9,800 non-heritage publicity and display activities were held around the ‘Cultural and Natural Heritage Day’ across the country, including more than 6,300 offline activities.” The relevant person in charge of the Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said, “Let the masses The public can enjoy the purchase of intangible cultural heritage, explore the taste of intangible cultural heritage, and go on intangible cultural heritage tours together.”

