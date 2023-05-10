Home » Acer Chen Junsheng: The first quarter bottomed out and this quarter is a turning point
Acer Chen Junsheng: The first quarter bottomed out and this quarter is a turning point

When will the PC industry bottom out? Chen Junsheng, chairman of Acer, said today that Acer’s performance has bottomed out in the first quarter of this year. The second quarter is a turning point. The traditional peak season can still be expected in the second half of the year. Comments are arranged from the perspective of corporate governance.

Chen Junsheng said in an interview today that Acer’s performance has bottomed out in the first quarter of this year, and has recently experienced a change in channel-side inventory reduction and purchases.

He emphasized that the second quarter is a turning point, and he believes that the performance will be better than the first quarter, including the demand for commercial and consumer products. In the second half of the year, we can still expect the demand for traditional back-to-school and Christmas peak seasons.

In addition, Acer’s high-level personnel reorganization last week, Chen Junsheng said today that he has served as the chairman and general manager for the past 6 years, but from the perspective of corporate governance, it is better for the two positions to be held by different people, so there is this personnel arrangement. Jian Huixiang served as the general manager.

Chen Junsheng said that Jian Huixiang has been with Acer for 20 years and has participated in both old and new products. Not only has it stepped into the charging pile business, but also won the European hydrogen refueling station business, and AOpen’s stock price has increased significantly.

Acer’s board of directors previously resolved that Jian Huixiang, the general manager of the digital display business, would be the general manager. Huang Ziting, the co-operating officer of Acer, was approved to apply for retirement. Report to Jian Huixiang.

