Across thousands of miles, Heilongjiang and Guangdong counterparts cooperate for a win-win situation_China Economic Net——National Economic Portal

In April, Heilongjiang is newly green; in April, Guangdong is full of flowers. From April 20th to 23rd, the party and government delegation of Heilongjiang Province went south to Guangdong for investigation and investigation, actively promoting the deepening and solid cooperation between Guangdong and Guangdong. On the morning of April 22, the “Heilongjiang-Guangdong Industrial Cooperation and Open Exchange Conference” and the project signing ceremony were held in Shenzhen. The conference is co-hosted by the Heilongjiang Provincial Government and the Guangdong Provincial Government. One north and one south, across thousands of miles, two-way travel, jointly promote high-quality development, and jointly explore new opportunities for cooperation between Guangdong and Guangdong.

North and South share a promising future

The theme of this conference is “North and South sharing new opportunities and cooperating to shape a new future”. It integrates the key points of my country’s opening-up frontier industries to the north, modern agricultural demonstration industries, Longjiang’s “4567 revitalized industries” and Guangdong’s “ten strategic pillar industries, ten strategic emerging industries and the strategic support industries of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”. elements, and jointly create a new-era economic and trade cooperation construction plan of “theme conference + product experience + project cooperation + opening to the north”.

The conference gathered Tencent, Vanke Group, Huada Group, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Co., Ltd., CITIC Capital Holdings Co., Ltd. and many other high-end experts in the fields of digital, biology, finance, and manufacturing from developed areas such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. enterprise. At the meeting, Feng Hengheng, Chairman of Shenzhen-Harbin Industrial Park Investment and Development Company, Ma Huateng, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tencent Group, Chairman of Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce, Chairman of Guangdong General Chamber of Commerce, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EVOC High-Tech Holdings Group Co., Ltd. Zhilie, Chairman of Shenzhen Gaofa Investment Co., Ltd., Liu Yubin, Founding Chairman of Heilongjiang Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong Province, Liu Peng, Chairman of Zhongshan Zhongshun Jierou Group, Zhao Xinzhu, Honorary President of Heilongjiang Chamber of Commerce in Guangdong Province, Chairman of Shenzhen Zhongyi Group Co., Ltd. , Feng Changhong, President of Shenzhen Industrial Design Industry Association, and other leaders of key enterprises and business associations made promotions and speeches on industrial investment cooperation and helping to open up to the north.

A total of 192 projects were signed in this event, with a total contract value of 98.238 billion yuan. 32 industrial projects were signed on site, with a contract value of 29.293 billion yuan. The project covers digital economy, bio-economy, ice and snow economy, creative design and opening to the north, economic and trade cooperation with Russia and other fields. The world‘s top 500, China‘s top 500, and industry top 500 companies, such as Beike Biology, SEG Group, and Shenzhen United Aircraft Technology Co., Ltd., have cooperated with Harbin New District, Harbin Economic and Technological Development Zone, Provincial Communications Group, and other municipal and provincial departments, Key state-owned enterprises signed contracts and achieved good results.

Opening up to the north has broad prospects

This “Heilongjiang-Guangdong Industrial Cooperation and Opening Exchange Conference” is held at a special time and has far-reaching influence.

Heilongjiang is the “bridgehead” of the country’s opening up to the north and the largest province in my country’s trade with Russia. Heilongjiang has a solid foundation for cooperation with Russia, a unique platform and policy advantages for cooperation with Russia, and huge potential and prospects for economic and trade cooperation with Russia. A comprehensive and multi-level cooperation pattern with Russia has been formed. In 2022, trade with Russia will be 185.47 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 41.3%, accounting for 14.5% of the country’s total.

At present, Heilongjiang plays the role of “bridgehead” and leading province in Sino-Russian cooperation, consciously serves the overall situation of the country’s opening up and the strategic layout of the country’s diplomacy, actively creates more points of converging interests and cooperation growth points, and vigorously implements the special action of border development and opening up in the new era , give full play to the role of the bridgehead of opening up to Russia, strengthen the docking with the Russian Far East, continue to expand the scale of bilateral trade, form a pattern of complementary and simultaneous development of traditional trade and emerging cooperation, and promote high-level opening-up cooperation to a deeper level and a wider field. , make every effort to build a new highland for my country’s opening up to the north, and show its responsibility in promoting the high-level operation of Sino-Russian bilateral relations.

Longyue cooperates with each other for a win-win situation

Long-Guangdong counterpart cooperation is an important measure to support the revitalization of Northeast China. In 2022, the report of the 13th Party Congress of Heilongjiang Province clearly stated that “comprehensively improve the level of counterpart cooperation between Longyue, Shenzhen and Kazakhstan, and create a national model for counterpart cooperation”. Over the past 6 years, the two provinces have insisted on taking industrial cooperation as the support point and focus of counterpart cooperation, giving full play to the comparative advantages of both parties, highlighting the core position of industrial cooperation, and constantly exploring the meeting point of industrial complementarity between the two provinces. They have supply advantages in each other and domestic Deepen cooperation in key industries in the total demand space. Guangdong Province takes advantage of its own complete industrial system, numerous leading enterprises, and abundant capital and capital to actively carry out industrial mutual assistance to Longjiang, support Longjiang to focus on services and integrate into the construction of a new development pattern to plan and promote projects, and help large enterprises and good projects in Guangdong Province Settled in Longjiang.

Leading enterprises such as Huawei, Guangxin Holdings, and China Resources Group have invested in Longjiang, and a number of high-quality large projects such as Zhaodong Xinghu Technology, Migao Potash Fertilizer, and Keyou Semiconductor have settled in Longjiang. These enterprises and projects are deeply connected with the two provinces. Factor resources in the industrial and economic fields have led Longjiang to accelerate the formation of a product industry cluster with complete industrial chains and complete supporting facilities.

At present, the whole province of Heilongjiang is fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the national “two sessions”, anchoring the goals and tasks set by the 13th Provincial Party Congress and the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee, and focusing on the construction of “Six Longjiang “, promote the “eight revitalization”, and focus on “development towards resource development and intensive processing, development towards the extension and upgrading of advantageous industries and products, development towards the industrialization of high-tech achievements, and development towards the introduction of foreign strategic investors”, focusing on Construct the “4567” modern industrial system, create a first-class business environment and an open and inclusive place for investment and development, gather more entrepreneurs and investors to invest in Heilongjiang, share the new opportunities of Longjiang’s industrial revitalization and opening up to the north, and participate together The practice of Chinese-style modernization in Longjiang.

In 2023, the “Symphony of Black Soil and Lingnan” has opened a new chapter. The scale of cooperation between the two provinces will continue to expand, the cooperation model will continue to be refreshed, the cooperation results will be more fruitful, and the future will be even better.