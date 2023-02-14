In the Salomia neighborhood, located in commune 4, north of Cali, a Hollywood movie-style robbery involving armed men occurred.

The authorities are in the investigation that leads to the capture of a group of assailants, who, posing as employees of a value transport company, entered the affected place taking a large sum of money.

“This group of thieves intimidated the employees of the place with firearms. It should be noted that at the moment the surveillance is contacted, they immediately arrive to attend to the police request, deploying their institutional capacities to search for these subjects,” said Colonel Edgar Flórez, Operational Commander of the Metropolitan Police.

“A special criminal investigation team of the SIJIN has been arranged in order to carry out the respective investigations to clarify this fact,” he added.

The videos from security cameras in the sector and witness statements became probative material for the Cali authorities.

Beyond the fact that the directives of the affected industrial center did not officially refer to this theft, it was learned that they decided to reinforce their private security team and entry protocols.

Photo: Video Capture

