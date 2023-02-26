Maintaining the commitment to work for an inclusive department, the representatives of the Departmental Disability Committee were appointed for the period 2023-2027, complying with Resolution 3317 of 2007, Departmental Decrees 169 of 2019 and 161 of 2022.

Arranging, advising, monitoring and implementing the Departmental Disability Policy are the main functions of this committee, which is made up of institutional members, office secretaries and representatives of municipal organizations for people with disabilities.

The governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza Araújo, emphasized that this act ratifies the interest of the departmental government in providing support to the population with disabilities in the territory of Cesar. “Today, after nine years, we take possession of the five members of the Departmental Disability Committee, which is in charge of ensuring the interests of the population with disabilities in our territory, through the creation of policies, strategies, programs, and projects that benefit the population with disabilities in the department,” he stressed.

This new committee, which was elected virtually by the municipal representatives of the associations of people with disabilities by category, which was held by the governor of Cesar, Andrés Meza Araújo, is made up of the representatives Libya Mercedes Narváez Muñoz, Multiple category; Jorge Mario Navarro Daza, Physics category; María Esther Molina Campo, Mental Cognitive category; Jorge Mario Ditta Castrillo, Auditory Sensory, and Eder Rafael Solano Ávila, Visual Sensory category.



Jorge Mario Navarro Daza, representative of the physical category, pointed out that this installation is a historic moment for this population that needs to be heard and empowered. “This appointment is the opportunity to tell the population that we are doing things right, that this departmental government is not supporting us because we have some technical advisory services that are paying off, for this reason, we must continue adding more every day,” he said. .

With the installation of this committee, it is confirmed that the government of Cesar is providing the necessary guarantees to the population with disabilities so that they can advance without restrictions.

