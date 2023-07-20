Home » In Tuscany 236 cases of Covid and 15 deaths in one week – News
News

In Tuscany 236 cases of Covid and 15 deaths in one week – News

by admin
In Tuscany 236 cases of Covid and 15 deaths in one week – News

There are 236 new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany in the last seven days.


Unfortunately there are another 15 deaths: six men and nine women, average age 88, residing one in the province of Pisa, one in Arezzo, six in Siena, six in Grosseto and one outside Tuscany.


To date, 59 people are hospitalized (4 fewer than the previous week, minus 6.3%), of whom none (stable) are in intensive care. In 1,998 they are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (105 fewer than the previous week, minus 5%). The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,608,149. In 2,057 they are still positive. The healed grow by 0.02% (330 people) and reach 1,594,144 (99.1% of total cases).


At the territorial level, Florence records 61 more cases than the previous week, Prato 20, Pistoia 11, Massa Carrara 19, Lucca 14, Pisa 45, Livorno 23, Arezzo 10, Siena 15, Grosseto 18.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Long Covid affects children less, scientific review - Medicine

You may also like

Xi Jinping Stresses the Importance of Strengthening Cultivated...

The African Union Commission and the United Nations...

Tragedy in the streets of Aguazul leaves two...

Tech Talk, The reader’s challenge: which digital? |...

Kinshasa: holding a forum on the new climate...

Baffling Disappearance: US Soldier Crosses Border into North...

Gustavo Bolívar will aspire to the Mayor of...

31 Opinions to Boost the Development and Growth...

Observed for the first time two planets share...

Commissioners were determined to close Metsküla school (updated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy