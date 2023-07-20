In Tuscany 236 cases of Covid and 15 deaths in one week – News

There are 236 new cases of Covid registered in Tuscany in the last seven days.





Unfortunately there are another 15 deaths: six men and nine women, average age 88, residing one in the province of Pisa, one in Arezzo, six in Siena, six in Grosseto and one outside Tuscany.





To date, 59 people are hospitalized (4 fewer than the previous week, minus 6.3%), of whom none (stable) are in intensive care. In 1,998 they are in isolation at home, because they have mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free (105 fewer than the previous week, minus 5%). The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,608,149. In 2,057 they are still positive. The healed grow by 0.02% (330 people) and reach 1,594,144 (99.1% of total cases).





At the territorial level, Florence records 61 more cases than the previous week, Prato 20, Pistoia 11, Massa Carrara 19, Lucca 14, Pisa 45, Livorno 23, Arezzo 10, Siena 15, Grosseto 18.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

