bonuses will be increased for French and French medalists

On the occasion of an Olympic and Paralympic Council (JOP), meeting on Wednesday July 19 at the Elysée around Emmanuel Macron, it was decided to reassess the bonuses awarded to French and French athletes who will be medalists in the summer of 2024, as well as to their management.

A gold medal, Olympic or Paralympic, will thus bring in 80,000 euros, whereas it only allowed to receive 65,000 euros in Tokyo in 2021 and 50,000 euros in Rio (2016) and London (2012). For a silver medal, it will be 40,000 euros, instead of 25,000 euros, and for a bronze medal 20,000 euros, against 15,000 euros previously. These premiums will be taxable.

“The idea of ​​rewarding exceptional athletes, who have made exceptional efforts for years, was very important to the President”explained the Minister of Sports and JOP, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, Thursday at the microphone of Franceinfo.

« Athletes have been preparing for years, they do not always have sufficient material conditions, even if we have made a lot of progress on this compared to the time of the Rio Games to give them living conditions, to improve their social protection”, she added.

She also clarified that the bonuses for management and coaches will also be increased: until now, they were 50% of the amount of the bonus for athletes; they will go to 100%. It is “recognizing the investment of the team behind the team is important in our performance philosophy”said the minister.

Our selection of articles on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games

Find all our content on the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games:

Ongoing judicial investigations

After the searches which targeted two senior officials of Paris 2024, the Minister of Sports says she is “serene”

Projects and budget

One year before the Paris Olympics, the contrasting results of working conditions on Ile-de-France construction sites

IOC shows ‘great level of confidence’ in preparation for Olympics

The Olympic Torch Relay

Against a backdrop of social tensions, the Parisian route of the torch relay unveiled

The complex arbitrations around the route of the torch relay in the Meuse

Number of places, prices, disciplines… All you need to know about the third phase of ticket sales which opens on Wednesday

With 6.8 million tickets sold, Tony Estanguet defends “Games open to the greatest number”

Environmental issues

The difficult bet of “green” Olympic Games

The question of the presence of Russian and Belarusian athletes

The IOC will officially invite 203 countries, but not Russia or Belarus for now

“Our mobilization is total so that Russians and Belarusians do not fall through the cracks” of anti-doping

Cybersecurity: “There is a real mobilization, and we are on schedule”

The huge transport challenge

The societal issues highlighted by the Games

Accessibility for people with disabilities is slow to be implemented

Gender parity at the Games cannot make us forget the slow feminization of sports practice

A parliamentary report highlights the uncertainties about the tourism benefits of the Games

Seine-Saint-Denis and the Games

The lives of 286 migrant workers changed by the works of the Olympic Village

In Bobigny, nearby construction sites, but distant jobs for young people in integration

On Airbnb, the Olympic Games make Parisian owners fantasize

The Paris 2024 Olympics accelerate the transformation of North-East Paris

The Games are not just Paris and Seine-Saint-Denis

Doves putting on the“JO effect” to consolidate its investments in sports equipment

The 2024 Olympics in Paris, a distant horizon in working-class neighborhoods

Olympic Games 2024: the Meuse wants to take advantage of the Games to develop its attractiveness through sport

See more See less

The world

The contribution area is reserved for subscribers.

Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

Subscribe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

