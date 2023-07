The Minister of Public Works (MOP), Romeo Rodríguez, explained this Monday that nine drunk drivers were arrested in the last 24 hours. «Saturday at four and Friday at six; all of them reported above 100 degrees of alcohol”, with which 19 captured during the holiday period are reported. As part of […]

