Ivan Mario Zanin, painter and sculptor from Susegana

He died at 74 of cancer. He had made the bust of Monsignor Scapin exhibited in Parè and was a professor at the University of the Elderly

Alessandro Viezzer

July 31, 2022

SUSEGANA. Ivan Mario Zanin, 74, a painter and sculptor from Conegliano, died in his home in Susegana. Only two months ago he had discovered pancreatic cancer, on June 1st, during his hospitalization in Conegliano, which had involved an eight-day hospital stay. After that he had a second hospitalization of one month at the hospital in Verona and subsequently returned home, where he was assisted by his loved ones until his death on Friday.

A multifaceted painter and sculptor, he had learned the art as a self-taught from a young age, starting to make his works at the age of twenty. «He had started painting portraits of family members in pencil», explains his daughter Marylyn, who adds: «From here he has improved more and more and, as a painter, he too has painted in watercolor, charcoal and oil. In addition to portraits, he also made landscapes and commissioned drawings. He also perfected himself in sculpture, creating various works in clay, clay or bronze ». One of his most famous and recent works is the bronze bust dedicated to the late parish priest of Parè Don Fausto Scapin, exhibited a few weeks ago in front of the church of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Fatima in the hamlet of Conegliano. Other works by him have ended up, not only in Italy, but also abroad, in countries such as France and the United States. Among the awards obtained, also the label of a bottle awarded by the Pro Loco of San Pietro di Feletto in the centenary of the Great War in 2015.

In addition to his artistic activity, he was a welder of kitchens for cruise ships at the Navalmar of Orsago. He also held painting courses at the University of Susegana for the elderly. Ivan Mario Zanin leaves his wife Lisanna, his children Massimiliano and Marylyn, his nephews, his son-in-law and his brother. The funeral will be celebrated on Tuesday at 4 pm in the church of Susegana.

