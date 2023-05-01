Home » Acts of violence give an ‘open mouth’ to the classic Cali
Acts of violence give an ‘open mouth’ to the classic Cali

With violent recordings, a new preamble is given to the classic caleño between América and Deportivo Cali. According to the images, a group of scarlet fans strongly attacked a motorcyclist who was wearing the sugar green shirt.

According to witnesses, the man was moving through the city, when he was intervened by a group of violent men, who took off his clothes and also strongly assaulted him.

Another video that has left users, Internet users and soccer lovers speechless, was a confrontation with bladed weapons that apparently took place on April 27, also in Cali, the protagonists would be fans of the aforementioned teams.

During this misfortune, five people were seriously injured in the Uribe de Yumbo park.

The Mayor’s Office as well as the Valle del Cauca Metropolitan Police called on the youth of these two teams to be tolerant and live the soccer festival in peace.

Finally, according to the authorities and thanks to routine searches and operations, it was possible to seize 500 grams of marijuana that apparently was going to be brought into the sports arena.

