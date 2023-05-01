5 thousand 197 people have been evacuated from Sudan, Saudi Arabia

Monday May 1, 2023, 4:58 am

Saudi Arabia (Ummat News) The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that 45 Saudis and 88 foreigners were transferred from Sudan to Jeddah by a Saudi plane on Sunday. In this way, 5 thousand 197 people, including 184 Saudis, have been evacuated from Sudan so far in the Saudi evacuation operation. In this way, 5 thousand 13 foreigners have been evacuated from Sudan. These people include the citizens of brother and friendly countries of Saudi Arabia. On Sunday morning, 45 Saudi nationals and 36 Pakistani nationals arrived at the King Abdullah Air Base in the western sector of Jeddah, from where they were evacuated by a Royal Saudi Air Force transport plane.

Apart from this, earlier, the “Duriya” ship had also arrived in Jeddah, with 52 citizens of the Sultanate of Oman, Pakistan, America and Nepal on board. It should be noted that during the last two days, the Royal Saudi Air Force has made possible the evacuation of about 185 foreigners from Sudan. Among the countries whose citizens were expelled are South Africa, Zambia, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Nigeria, Eritrea, United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Netherlands, Norway, USA, Canada, Australia, Lebanon, Palestine, Somalia, Pakistan, Thailand. Land, Philippines, Uganda, Chad, Tanzania, Benin, Indonesia and Turkey are included.