Acuavalle investments advance in the 33 municipalities

Acuavalle advances in the replacement of aqueduct and sewage networks in 33 municipalities

Eight of the 33 municipalities in which Acuavalle provides its services have already seen progress in the replacement of sewage and aqueduct networkswhich the company advances for the benefit of more than 233 thousand users with the adequate transport of wastewater in the territories.

“It is something historic for Valle del Cauca that for the first time a consecutive investment is made in the 33 municipalitiesyielding a positive result for these territories because it will improve the conditions of the provision and continuity of the service in each one of the localities” said Jorge Enrique Sánchez Cerón, manager of Acuavalle.

The official stressed that this investment is $19 billion in replacement of aqueduct and sewerage, resources approved by the board of directors headed by the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán González.

‘Meetings for Water’

Currently, 16,471 linear meters of sewage networks and 21,656 linear meters of aqueduct networks have been replaced.

This initiative is part of the ‘Encuentros por el Agua’ program led by Acuavalle in an articulated work with the municipalities to build an investment plan on the issue of aqueduct and sewerage.

Municipalities like San Pedro, Riofrío, Trujillo, Alcalá, Guacarí, Candelaria, Roldanillo and Praderaare part of 21% of the works executed in the replacement of networks.

“These consist of changing the tubes that have already completed their useful life or that have had failures at some point,” explained Carlos Andrés Hincapié, Acuavalle Technical Assistant Manager.

