Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 4th. Title: Adding New Colors to the “Golden Signboard” of the Canton Fair – The State Council Information Office introduced the preparations for the 133rd Canton Fair

Xinhua News Agency reporters Xie Xiyao, Zhou Yuan, Ding Le

The 133rd China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) will be held in Guangzhou from April 15th to May 5th, and will fully resume offline exhibitions, attracting attention and expectations from all parties. The State Council Information Office held a press conference on the 4th to introduce the preparations.

“Continuously add new fineness to the ‘golden brand’ of the Canton Fair.” Wang Shouwen, the international trade negotiator and vice minister of the Ministry of Commerce, said that the Canton Fair has been held since 1957, and this year is the 133rd. It keeps advancing with the times, reforms and innovates .

Enable new pavilions, add new themes, and more new companies

Speaking of the highlights of this Canton Fair, Wang Shouwen introduced that first, a new exhibition hall will be opened, and a new exhibition hall of 100,000 square meters will be built in addition to the original venue of the Canton Fair; second, new themes will be added, which will increase industrial automation and intelligence. New exhibition themes such as manufacturing, new energy and intelligent networked vehicles, smart life, maternity and baby products, silver hair economy, testing and protective equipment; third, new companies actively participated in the exhibition, with more than 9,000 new exhibitors; fourth, the first launch of new products There are many shows. According to preliminary statistics, there are more than 300 new product launching activities held online and offline. Fifth, the online platform is operated normally. The online exhibition matches the operation mode of well-known cross-border e-commerce platforms. .

According to reports, the current Canton Fair will hold offline exhibitions in three phases as usual, with each phase lasting for 5 days, with an exhibition area of ​​500,000 square meters per phase, and a total of 1.5 million square meters in three phases.

The first phase focuses on industrial themes, including 20 exhibition areas in 8 categories, including electronics and home appliances, machinery, building materials, and hardware tools; the second phase focuses on daily consumer goods, gifts and decorations, including 18 exhibition areas in 3 categories ; The third phase focuses on textiles, clothing, food, and medical insurance, including 16 exhibition areas in 5 categories.

In the third phase, the export exhibition is 1.47 million square meters, with 70,000 booths and 34,000 exhibitors, including 5,700 brand enterprises or enterprises with the title of individual manufacturing champion and national high-tech enterprise; the import exhibition is 30,000 square meters , for the first time to set up an import exhibition in the three phases. It has been indicated that the companies that will participate in the import exhibition come from more than 40 countries and regions including the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, and Spain, and 508 foreign companies participated in the exhibition. There were 35,000 exhibitors in the online exhibition.

Intensify global investment promotion and domestic buyers actively sign up

“The 133rd Canton Fair has stepped up efforts to attract global investment and promote global buyers to participate in the Canton Fair.” Wang Shouwen said that at present, 224 commercial institutions of embassies and consulates abroad, 67 foreign consulates general in Guangzhou, and more than 180 Canton Fair global Partners, invite buyers from all over the world.

According to Chu Shijia, director of the China Foreign Trade Center, the current Canton Fair received strong responses from the global business community, and buyers from more than 220 countries and regions are expected to participate online and offline. As of April 3, buyers from 203 countries and regions have pre-registered to participate in the offline exhibition, and the number of pre-registered participants is increasing rapidly every day.

From the perspective of countries and regions, there are not only European and American markets, but also emerging markets such as the “Belt and Road Initiative”; from the perspective of industrial and commercial organization groups, 41 industrial and commercial organizations from Asia, Europe, America, Africa, Oceania and other regions will participate in the conference; From the point of view of key enterprises, 27 leading multinational companies such as Wal-Mart in the United States, Auchan from France, and Niao from Japan have confirmed their participation in the conference; from the perspective of participating guests, the principals or senior executives of large enterprises or institutions such as Wal-Mart, Auchan, and the China Chamber of Commerce and Technology in Mexico Tube confirms participation.

In order to give full play to the role of the Canton Fair as a platform connecting domestic and foreign companies and promote the integration of domestic and foreign trade, this Canton Fair will be fully open to domestic buyers. Domestic buyers registered enthusiastically. Nearly 100 domestic retailers, well-known cross-border e-commerce companies, foreign-funded enterprises, and industry leaders, including JD.com, Suning.com, and Vipshop, and other large-scale buyers confirmed their participation.

Give full play to the pulling effect of regional economy to add impetus to economic recovery

“The success of the 133rd Canton Fair is of great significance to the development of China‘s economy and the recovery of the world economy.” Wang Shouwen said that for China, the booth of the Canton Fair is a bridge for enterprises to go to the world and a very important trading platform; In other words, the Canton Fair creates opportunities for companies from various countries and regions to cooperate with Chinese companies to build a safe, reliable and efficient supply chain, and also provides a platform for them to catch the express train of China‘s economic recovery and development.

Talking about this year’s foreign trade situation, Wang Shouwen said that the current overall recovery of the world economy is not strong enough, and international demand is not smooth. Judging from the questionnaire survey of 15,000 Canton Fair exhibitors collected recently, the main difficulties are the decline in orders and insufficient demand. At the same time, we must also see the competitiveness, resilience and advantages of China‘s foreign trade. The recovery of China‘s economy this year will generate traction for the demand for imported products and provide impetus for product exports.

“We must make good use of the open platform and trade rules, continuously optimize the business environment, and continue to expand imports, including the success of the 133rd Canton Fair.” Wang Shouwen said.

Chu Shijia said that relevant studies have shown that the pulling effect of the Canton Fair on the regional economy has reached 1:13.6, giving full play to the important role of serving international trade, promoting internal and external connectivity, and promoting economic development. At each Canton Fair, the flow of people, logistics, capital, and information are highly concentrated, which has effectively driven the development of trade, investment, consumption, tourism, catering and other industries.

