Police officers recognized imminent danger on Tuesday afternoon in the tuned car of a 22-year-old Bavarian in Grödig – and pulled the car out of traffic.

The vehicle had previously caught the eye of the traffic patrol on Alpenstraße in the city of Salzburg due to its extreme lowering. The car was then stopped and checked in Grödig.

During this check, it turned out that if there was a possible pressure loss in the air suspension system, the front wheels would rub against the edges of the fenders when the steering wheel was turned.

Due to the resulting non-existent emergency running properties, imminent danger was determined and the number plates and the registration certificate were provisionally removed. The 22-year-old driver is shown.