His name is Luca Trapanese and he is known on social media as the single dad who adopted little Alba, a girl with Down syndrome. In a video letter addressed to Giorgia Meloni, Trapanese invites the leader of FdI to discuss the issue of adoption on which Meloni had expressed herself on her social networks in these terms in recent days: “I think a child has the right to growing up with a father and a mother “. Alba’s father replied in the video: “You are a mother, I am a father, we are both parents, and we are both capable of loving and educating our daughters, of overcoming any difficulty for them, of living for them. , to act for their only good “.

LAWS

02:04