Home News Adoptions, the video letter to Meloni from the single father who adopted a girl with Down syndrome: “Let’s talk together”
News

Adoptions, the video letter to Meloni from the single father who adopted a girl with Down syndrome: “Let’s talk together”

by admin
Adoptions, the video letter to Meloni from the single father who adopted a girl with Down syndrome: “Let’s talk together”

His name is Luca Trapanese and he is known on social media as the single dad who adopted little Alba, a girl with Down syndrome. In a video letter addressed to Giorgia Meloni, Trapanese invites the leader of FdI to discuss the issue of adoption on which Meloni had expressed herself on her social networks in these terms in recent days: “I think a child has the right to growing up with a father and a mother “. Alba’s father replied in the video: “You are a mother, I am a father, we are both parents, and we are both capable of loving and educating our daughters, of overcoming any difficulty for them, of living for them. , to act for their only good “.

LAWS

02:04

See also  Comments on events in the Chinese medicine industry: "Guiding Opinions on Medical Insurance Supporting the Inheritance and Innovative Development of Chinese Medicine" Released_ 东方 Fortune.com

You may also like

Tolmezzo, a group of citizens hinders the disinfestation...

Croce Bianca Cortina, Fiori new head of service

my country’s largest freshwater lake, Poyang Lake, has...

The government plan is underway: heating to 19...

Along the gulf of poets – Giuliano Malatesta

During the National Food Safety Week in 2022,...

San Benigno, weeds in the village, but 2...

Quick Response and All-out Disaster Relief——During the M6.8...

Giorgia Meloni to Luca Trapanese: “Better raised by...

Daniela Pradella, janitor of Itis Galilei and wife...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy