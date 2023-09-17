Advancing Science and Culture: Celebrating the 20th National Science Popularization Day

High-tech scientific and technological achievements were unveiled, and the colorful science popularization carnival was launched as the country celebrates the 20th National Science Popularization Day on September 17. The concept of respecting creation and advocating science has been deeply ingrained in the hearts of the people since the launch of this special day in 2004. The latest data shows that the modern science and technology museum system has served over 1 billion people offline, and the proportion of citizens with scientific literacy has reached 12.93%.

It is widely recognized that scientific and technological innovation and scientific popularization go hand in hand in achieving innovative development. The Party Central Committee, led by Comrade Xi Jinping, has attached great importance to both scientific and technological innovation and scientific popularization since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This commitment has led to historic achievements in the field of science popularization, laying a solid foundation for China to become an innovative country and a scientific and technological power.

The scientific and technological achievements of China, such as the Shenzhou spacecraft, the Beidou network, the Chang’e lunar exploration program, and the Tianwen mission to Mars, have all contributed to the historic progress made by the country. However, there is still room for improvement in terms of citizens’ scientific quality and development. To build a strong scientific and technological foundation, it is crucial to enhance the scientific literacy of the entire population through science popularization.

General Secretary Xi Jinping highlighted the importance of science popularization in achieving innovative development. He emphasized the need to cultivate scientific interests from childhood and create a society that respects labor, knowledge, talents, and creation. Strengthening the national science popularization capabilities and improving the scientific quality of the entire population are key actions to be implemented.

To achieve these goals, various measures have been taken by the government. Programmatic documents such as the National Science Literacy Action Plan and the 14th Five-Year Plan for National Science and Technology Popularization Development have been issued. The Science and Technology Popularization Law has been revised, and an organizational implementation system has been established at different levels to provide guidance and support for science popularization.

National Science Popularization Day has been marked by more than 400,000 activities, including cultural, scientific, and health-related initiatives in rural areas. The work mechanisms in health science popularization and other industries have also been improved, demonstrating the vibrant development of science popularization in the country.

Science popularization has become increasingly popular, with scientific researchers becoming influential “internet celebrities.” The rise of these credible figures, such as academician Wang Pinxian and retired professor Wu Yuren, confirms the growing popularity of science popularization. The results of the 12th Sample Survey on the Scientific Literacy of Chinese Citizens indicate a significant improvement in the scientific quality level of citizens, reaching 12.93% in 2022.

In conclusion, China continues to strengthen its soft power in science and culture through science popularization. The government’s commitment and initiatives, along with the efforts of scientific researchers and the growing interest of the public, have contributed to the improved scientific quality of the population. This lays a solid foundation for China‘s journey towards becoming an innovative country and a scientific and technological power.

