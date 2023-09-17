Malaysia’s Tan Kangle and Tina Secure Spot in Women’s Doubles Final at Hong Kong Badminton Super 500

Malaysia’s Tan Kangle and Tina Advance to Women’s Doubles Final in Hong Kong Badminton Super 500

Hong Kong, 16th Comprehensive News – Excitement filled the air as Malaysia’s Tan Kangle and Tina clinched victory over Thailand’s Benyapa and Nongtakham in the women’s doubles semi-finals of the Hong Kong Badminton Super 500 on Saturday. The No. 6 seeded Leti duo emerged victorious after a thrilling 2-game match, securing a spot in the women’s doubles final.

The Leti pair, ranked 10 in the world, displayed exceptional skill and determination, defeating the No. 5 seed Benyapa and Nongtakan, who are ranked 11 in the world, in a 36-minute battle. This victory extends Leti’s winning streak against their Thai opponents, making it 2 wins and 0 losses in previous encounters.

In the first game, the Leti combination exhibited a composed performance while their Thai rivals struggled with numerous mistakes. The Leti duo dominated the game, leading 11-5 at the halfway mark. Their excellent teamwork continued after the break, allowing them to excel in both offense and defense. Scoring 4 consecutive points after the score reached 13-7, they extended their lead to 7. Finally, at 20-12, they secured a comfortable 21-13 win for the first game.

The second game witnessed fierce resistance from Thailand’s women’s doubles. After evenly matched scores of 3-3 and 6-5, Leti achieved a breakthrough by scoring 3 consecutive points, bringing the score to 9-5 in their favor. In the second half of the game, Leti maintained their lead as they pushed it to 11-6. Even after the break, Leti’s combination never wavered, displaying unwavering determination. When they led 13-6, the Thai opponents closed the gap to 10-14, trailing by only 4 points. However, Tina made a stunning comeback, leading to an 18-15 advantage for Leti. The Thai women’s doubles tenaciously fought back, narrowing the gap to 17-18. In a pivotal moment, Kangle delivered a powerful smash shot in front of the net, securing a 19-17 lead. Leti continued their attacking strategy and gained three match points at 20-17. The Thai women’s doubles managed to save one match point but ultimately lost 21-18.

This marks the second time the Leti team has reached the finals after their appearance in the Malaysian Masters earlier this year. With fervent anticipation, they are now aiming for their first championship title this year.

In tomorrow’s women’s doubles final, the Leti team will face Indonesia’s No. 7 seeds Abuliyani and Siti Fatiya. The Indonesian duo defeated Denmark’s McCann Flörgo and Thygeson with a score of 21-16, 23-21. Leti and Abuliyani and Siti Fatiya have previously faced off four times, with each side winning twice.

Badminton enthusiasts around the world are eagerly waiting to witness the clash between these formidable women’s doubles teams in what promises to be an exhilarating final match at the Hong Kong Badminton Super 500 tournament.

