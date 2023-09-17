Cyberpunk 2077: Freedom Fantasy DLC and 2.0 Update Set to Launch with High Hardware Requirements

CD Projekt Red’s controversial game, “Cyberpunk 2077,” is set to release its first large-scale DLC expansion content, titled “Freedom Fantasy,” later this month. The game initially faced significant backlash from players due to various technical issues, particularly on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. Many players found it difficult to play the game smoothly, prompting Sony to offer refunds to dissatisfied customers. However, the development team remained committed to improving the game and has since addressed numerous issues through updates, as well as introducing new gameplay elements.

The upcoming “Freedom Fantasy” DLC will bring extensive new content to the game, allowing players to explore a new area called “Dog Life Town” and undertake a mission to rescue the President of the United States, becoming embroiled in a new conspiracy. Fan-favorite character Johnny Silverhand, portrayed by Keanu Reeves, will make a return, with Idris Elba joining the cast to portray a new character. The DLC will also introduce a new skill tree and raise the level cap to 60.

In addition to the paid DLC, CD Projekt Red will also release a free 2.0 update for all players. This update will completely overhaul aspects of the game, including the UI interface, skill tree, biochemical accessories, and ability design. It will also introduce new features such as vehicle combat and a police wanted system, along with a brand new radio station. The team at CD Projekt Red has emphasized that the “Freedom Fantasy” DLC will be the only major paid expansion for “Cyberpunk 2077” and that resources will be redirected towards a new game in the “Witcher” series.

However, players are advised to ensure that their PCs meet the updated hardware requirements before diving into the new content. According to Filip Pierściński, the chief scene engineer at CD Projekt Red, players should check their PC’s cooling system, as the game will fully utilize their computer’s performance, with CPU usage potentially reaching 90% on an eight-core processor. Pierściński recommends running benchmark software such as Cinebench to ensure system stability.

Before its initial launch in 2020, CD Projekt Red had already stated that “Cyberpunk 2077” would have high hardware requirements. The updated demand list now specifies that players must have SSD or NVME SSD storage for an optimal experience. Additionally, recommended graphics cards include the RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700, along with 12GB of VRAM. If players wish to enable ray tracing at the highest level, even higher hardware specifications, such as an RTX 4080 graphics card, will be necessary for a 4K, 60fps experience.

The “Freedom Fantasy” DLC for “Cyberpunk 2077” is set to release on September 26, with the 2.0 update launching earlier on September 21. As players eagerly anticipate these updates, they are advised to ensure their PCs are ready for the demanding game requirements and the exciting new content that awaits them in Night City.

