Africa’s leaders warn of malaria emergency and call for action to resolve unprecedented financial gap against deadly scourge – Capsud.net

NEW YORK, September 22, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Heads of State and Government, global health leaders and development partners today launched a joint call for urgent action to address the looming crisis in the fight against malaria. In the absence of immediate action, they warn, the objective of eliminating malaria from Africa by 2030, as set by the African Union, as well as that of the UN to put an end to epidemics of malaria within these same deadlines, will be compromised.

At a press conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York this Friday, leaders sounded the alarm: the world is facing the greatest emergency posed by malaria in recent years. last two decades, due to the harmful coincidence of climate change, growing resistance and its impact on the effectiveness of insecticides, antimalarials and rapid diagnostic tests, and inadequate funding attributable to the financial crisis that is plaguing the world.

His Excellency President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau and the African Leaders Alliance Against Malaria (ALMA) paints an alarming picture: “We have reached a critical point. We currently do not have sufficient resources to simply maintain existing vital malaria programs. This represents the greatest threat to malaria elimination in the last 20 years. If we do not act quickly to close the immediate US$1.5 billion gap and mobilize the necessary resources, we will undoubtedly see an increase in malaria and epidemics. »

And to illustrate the situation, he cited how the financial crisis that continues to shake the world has increased the costs of delivering essential interventions, while increased resistance to insecticides and drugs is further undermining the fight against the disease. malaria in the face of new products and approaches that are highly effective but also more expensive. Temperature increases linked to climate change, cyclones, floods and subsequent humanitarian emergencies increase program coverage and costs. The resulting cost of fighting malaria is leading to the reversal of hard-won gains of the past.

During the press conference, the leaders called for accelerating the launch of high-level national multi-sectoral councils and funds for the elimination of malaria and neglected tropical diseases, in order to keep the fight among the highest national development and health priorities. mobilization of resources while increasing public and private domestic financing. The increase in public budgetary allocation to health and the fight against malaria was notably cited, as was the prioritization of their financing in allocations to countries under the auspices of the International Development Association (IDA). through the World Bank and the use of debt swaps. The World Bank is being urged to commit to a new, strengthened malaria program to facilitate the additional financing required to address immediate gaps, with complementary support from regional development banks. However, increased international support from traditional donors and new donor markets remains crucial.

HE President Embaló called his counterparts and partners to action: “The time has come to fully fund the fight against malaria, to ensure, once and for all, the elimination of the disease. The goal can be achieved through integrated approaches, where malaria control plays a fundamental pioneering role in strengthening health systems for UHC and pandemic preparedness, as well as in mitigation. impact and adaptation to climate change. »

The fight against malaria has reached a crossroads. It is the responsibility of countries, regions and the global community to protect the gains made over the past two decades and achieve the 2030 goal of eradicating malaria epidemics and freeing Africa from the yoke of the disease.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) for ALMA.

About ALMA

The African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) is a coalition of African Union Heads of State and Government established to drive accountability and action to achieve results against malaria, diseases neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health (RMNCAH) and nutrition. ALMA’s vision is aligned with the African Union Agenda 2063 – “The Africa We Want”, which makes malaria elimination a key objective, and the Catalytic Framework to End AIDS , tuberculosis and eliminate malaria in Africa by 2030.

ALMA works to strengthen accountability for results in the fight against malaria, focusing on the use of accountability and action monitoring mechanisms at the continental, regional, national, subnational and community. ALMA also works to support political commitment and leadership, and helps countries track progress, identify bottlenecks, and take action. ALMA also supports countries in establishing malaria councils and funds.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

