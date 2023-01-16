Home News After 30 years, the most wanted capo of the Italian mafia is arrested
After 30 years, the most wanted capo of the Italian mafia is arrested

After 30 years, the most wanted capo of the Italian mafia is arrested

Matteo Messina Denaro, the most wanted man in Italy, was arrested today in Palermo, Sicily.

He is considered the last boss in Italy, the “boss of bosses” of Costa Nostra, the Sicilian mafia, accused of multiple crimes and offenses related to drug trafficking, prostitution, extortion and money laundering.

After 30 years of being a fugitive from justice, Matteo Messina Denaro, replacement for Salvatore “La Bestia” Riina, captured in 1993 and deceased in November 2017.

The general of the carabinieri, Pasquale Angelosanto, told the breaking latest news agency: “Today, January 16, the carabinieri (…) detained the fugitive Matteo Messina Denaro inside a health facility in Palermo to which he had gone to follow clinical therapies”.

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy, said: “My most sincere thanks, along with that of the entire government, to the police forces, and in particular to the Ros dei Carabinieri, the national anti-mafia prosecutor and the Palermo prosecutor for the capture of the most significant exponent of mafia crime”.

