After fatal boat accident: Police Foundation helps with 3000€

News

Mulheim. Two fathers from Mülheim and Essen died while fishing. The police foundation David & Goliath is now turning to the bereaved.

A tragic accident that happened on the Maas in the Netherlands at the end of May triggered a lot of sympathy and helpfulness. Two men from Mülheim and Essen drowned on a fishing trip by three friends, leaving behind children and wives. The police foundation David & Goliath is now providing the widows and children with a total of 3,000 euros.

“We are deeply affected by the terrible boat accident and would like to support the children in particular,” says Foundation Chairman Thomas Weise. The 3,000 euros are intended to serve as emergency aid, “with which additional expenses incurred as a result of the accident can initially be settled”.

In order to support the bereaved, friends of the deceased Mülheimer Martin started an online fundraising campaign immediately after the accident (we reported). They ask for “help for Leon’s future life”. The campaign is still running, is on the gofundme.de portal (Link) available. So far, 11,836 euros have been received.

