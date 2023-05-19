Home » After Graichen’s withdrawal – Union demands disclosure of rules of conduct in Habeck’s ministry
After Graichen’s withdrawal – Union demands disclosure of rules of conduct in Habeck’s ministry

The Union wants to check whether the rules of conduct are being observed in the Ministry of Economic Affairs. (IMAGO / Chris Emil Janssen / IMAGO / Chris Emil Janssen)

The economic policy spokeswoman for the parliamentary group, Klöckner, told the newspaper “Die Welt” that insight into the structure of the in-house compliance management system, the compliance principles and all associated guidelines is required. Furthermore, evidence is wanted as to when and at what intervals Graichen in particular and the management level of the ministry took part in mandatory instructions on such in-house rules of conduct and procedures. The parliamentary secretary of the SPD parliamentary group, Fechner, called for a check to be made as to whether there would be a full pension if the transfer was due to gross misconduct.

Habeck had announced the resignation of his State Secretary Graichen on Wednesday after he had failed to sufficiently separate private and professional life in several cases.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 19, 2023.

