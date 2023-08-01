After Russian Missile Attacks, Ukraine’s Grain Export Industry Faces Devastation

Title: Russian Missile Attacks Destroy Ukraine’s Grain Facilities, Causing Economic Fallout

In a devastating attack, Russian missiles targeted grain facilities in Pavlivka, Ukraine, leaving warehouses destroyed and stockpiles of grain in ruins. The assault occurred in mid-July, abruptly ending Ivushka agricultural company’s hopes of exporting grain this year. The attack, which took place days after Russia abandoned a grain deal that had facilitated shipments across the Black Sea, has left the region reeling from the economic consequences.

Summer winds carried the acrid smell of burning grain across the southern Ukrainian steppe, as employees of Ivushka agricultural company toiled among the debris left behind by the Russian missile strikes. The hangars, once housing a significant portion of the company’s stock, now lay in ruins, with twisted metal shrapnel, missile shards, and craters strewn across the area. Employees, their feet blackened with ash, painstakingly salvaged what remained of the crop, hoping to beat the next rainstorm.

The lack of military facilities in the vicinity and the distance from the front lines left those affected by the attack bewildered and wondering about its motive. Olha Romanova, the director of Ivushka, expressed her confusion, noting that Russia had previously invested substantial resources in supporting the company. The cost of the missiles that destroyed the silos alone far exceeded the value of the crop they annihilated.

The impact of the missile attacks, however, extends beyond Ivushka. The main port in Odessa, a critical hub for Black Sea shipping companies, also fell victim to the Russian assault. These companies heavily relied on the Black Sea Grain Initiative—a UN-brokered agreement—to ensure the safe transportation of food supplies across the region. With 95% of Ukraine’s grain exports predominantly transported via the Black Sea, the collapse of this agreement has disrupted the country’s ability to export its grain efficiently.

Ukraine, a leading supplier of corn, wheat, barley, and vegetable oil, found itself in a dire situation as corn and wheat output plummeted by nearly 40% compared to pre-war levels. The UN-brokered initiative allowed Ukraine to export 32.9 million tons of grain in the past year, reducing the impact of the global food crisis. However, with the current constraints on exporting routes, neighboring European countries have been divided, and higher costs now burden Ukrainian farmers.

Ihor Osmachko, CEO of Agroprosperis Group, revealed that Russia’s withdrawal from the agreement did not come as a surprise, as his company had always doubted its reliability during the ongoing conflict. Delays in inspections and unanticipated disruptions frequently hampered the initial agreement, causing considerable losses for exporters. The collapse of the agreement has now led to the rechanneling of hundreds of thousands of tons of trapped grain, resulting in further financial strains.

The closure of the Black Sea grain corridor has significantly increased the cost of logistics. Transportation expenses have more than tripled compared to pre-war levels, with alternative routes through the Danube port to Constanta, Romania now costing over $100 per ton. The reduced capacity of Danube ports compared to seaports further compounds the challenge. With the declining profitability of production, farmers now face uncertainty about whether it is financially viable to continue planting crops.

The dire state of Ukrainian agriculture has broader implications for global food prices as the country produces three times more grain than it consumes. A diminished Ukraine for the next several years could result in higher food costs around the world and further strain global markets. Experts fear that the impact of the conflict will linger long after the war ceases, creating lasting economic challenges both for Ukraine and the international community.

As the conflict continues unabated, farmers on the border with Russia find themselves harvesting crops under the constant threat of shelling. Despite the difficulties and risks, they remain committed to their duty of providing food security for their country and the world.

The attack on Ukraine’s grain facilities serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of conflict on agriculture and the importance of maintaining stability in global food supply chains. The urgent need for international support and resolution of the conflict in Ukraine cannot be overstated.

