As Víctor Miguel Peñaloza Mercado, alias ‘El Cacha’, a subject sent to prison was identified as allegedly responsible for the murder of a person in a sector of the Altos de Pimenta de Valledupar (Cesar) invasion.

According to the investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, the events took place on August 21, 2016, when Romero Rodríguez apparently arrived at the victim’s house, carrying a firearm, in the company of a woman whom he Minutes before they would have denied him the sale of drugs.

It was possible to establish that, given the refusal, the person involved fired five shots into the victim’s abdomen, which caused his death instantly.

The information provided by a witness, as well as photographic recognition among others, allowed the identification of the accused.

Uniformed members of the National Police materialized their capture in El Banco (Magdalena).

The Prosecutor’s Office charged him for his alleged responsibility in the crimes of aggravated homicide, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of firearms, accessories, parts or ammunition.

The post After seven years they capture a man accused of killing another for refusing to sell drugs first appeared on EL PAÍS VALLENATO.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

