After the martyrdom of Khader Adnan.. “Jihad” vowed to respond to the crimes of the occupation

The Islamic Jihad Movement affirmed this morning, Tuesday, that the crime of martyrdom of the prisoner Khader Adnan in Israeli prisons will not go unanswered, and that the resistance will continue with all strength, determination, and steadfastness.

The movement said in a press statement today, “The testimony of Sheikh Leader Khader Adnan will be a school for generations of brave men, and we will not leave the path of jihad and resistance as long as Palestine remains under occupation.”

The movement added, “Our fighting is continuing and will not stop, and the criminal enemy will once again realize that its crimes will not go unanswered, and that the resistance will continue with all strength, determination and steadfastness.”

She stated that the occupation’s crime of executing the martyr Adnan was committed by the occupation in front of the world, which approves of injustice and terrorism, protects it and provides it with cover.

And the movement continued in the obituary statement, “The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine mourns a great leader, a brave man, and a solid mujahid, one of the most honorable and greatest men, the leader Sheikh Khader Adnan “Abu Abd al-Rahman,” who rose as a martyr in a crime for which the Zionist occupation bears full and direct responsibility. For his suffering, and he committed the most heinous crimes against him, using his dirty tools, including fake courts, terrorist security agencies, and the criminal military prosecution. He will pay the price for this crime.”

And the Islamic Jihad Movement stated that “the martyr Adnan never abandoned his duties to support the truth and defend his people, and spent the moments of his life carrying his cause and defending his sanctities,” stressing that it is continuing on the same path and approach that the leader Khader Adnan and all of the leaders and fighters who preceded him went. .