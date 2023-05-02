Director of the IDU highlights progress of mega works in the capital

Although in recent days the rains have not stopped in Bogotá, the work to improve the mobility and quality of life of citizens does not stop; There are more than 500 work fronts that the Urban Development Institute (IDU) has working -despite the weather conditions- in different locations of the city.

If it is raining or for some reason you see machinery, but not people, it is likely that underground work or other activities are being carried out that are not necessarily visible, since when the rains begin, the contractors in charge of the projects that are carried out in the country’s capital, they prioritize construction work that can be carried out regardless of weather conditions, so as not to stop the march.

“The contractors are carrying out activities that can be done during the rainy season, such as surface activities, pipe replacement; reinforcement of some structures; works in workshops to be able to advance the construction of stations and metallic structures of bridges”, said Diego Sánchez, director of the Institute of Urban Development.

These efforts ensure that the mega-projects do not stop, to comply with the largest investment commitment that Bogotá has today in terms of road and transportation infrastructure.

“Currently, the Urban Development Institute has been executing more than 560 work fronts throughout the city, many of them correspond to mega-projects such as 68 avenue, Ciudad de Cali avenue, Laureano Gómez avenue, Guayacanes avenue, among others. In all of them we are working to achieve compliance with the work schedules. Even if it rains, the mega-projects in Bogotá will not stop, we will continue working”, added the director of the IDU.

When you walk through an area where poly-shadows and signs announce the construction of an important project, rest assured that there are women and men committed to the city in that place, working both day and night to comply with the scheduled activities.

He recalled that 68 avenue will have a total length of 17 kilometers and will pass through 10 locations in Bogotá. Once completed, this avenue will reduce travel times by up to 50% for those who move along this corridor. Currently, it has an average advance of 28.34%.

The project includes the implementation of 21 Transmilenio stations, including a multimodal station with the First Line of the Bogotá Metro.

Regarding the Guayacanes avenue, it will have a length of 12.2 km, will optimize and relieve mobility in the southwest of the capital and will reduce the travel times of the inhabitants of the sector from two hours to 30 minutes.

The construction of Guayacanes avenue is carried out in five sections. Groups 4 and 5 came into operation from 2021; this 2023 section 1 and part of section 2 were enabled; Likewise, the works of group 3 (from the Ciudad de Cali avenue to the transversal 71B) are progressing, with an advance of 78% and an estimated completion date in October 2023.

Facing the Ciudad de Cali avenue, feeder of the Metro, which begins at the border with the municipality of Soacha and ends at Manuel Cepeda Vargas avenue or Troncal de las Américas, it will be 7.4 kilometers long.

It contemplates the development of eight stations (6 new and 2 adjusted); an operational connection with the Troncal Américas; an Intermodal connection with the First Line of the Bogotá Metro; a raised gazebo and a pedestrian walkway. To date, the work has progress of 36.40%.

Laureano Gómez avenue, which will extend the ninth street from 170 to 193 streets, will benefit more than 500,000 people in the town of Usaquén. The overall progress of the work is 65%.

It will have a total length of 2.3 kilometers. It will include two roads with three lanes in each direction, 23,020 square meters of new public space with more than 364 trees and 2.25 kilometers of bike path on the western side.

“Pedestrians are recommended to walk along the platforms and pedestrian paths, as well as cross at corners and places designated for this purpose. Users in sectors where there are closures and diversions due to works, it is recommended to travel with caution, paying attention to the road signs so that they can carry out their usual routes without setbacks. For drivers, the recommendation is to always travel with caution, abiding by the signs set out in the area of ​​influence of the work, “he said.

In addition, the IDU suggested to the different road actors (pedestrians, cyclists and drivers) to attend to the instructions and recommendations of the traffic assistants and personnel in charge of the activities.