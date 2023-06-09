Home » He was shot dead in front of his house in Pelaya
News

He was shot dead in front of his house in Pelaya

by admin
He was shot dead in front of his house in Pelaya

From several firearm impacts, a man was killed this Thursday morning in the Mata de Bijao invasion, in the municipality of Pelaya, Cesar.

He was identified as Wilfredo Rodríguez Alvarino, 40 years old, who was approached by armed individuals when he was sitting in front of his residence. The man was left dying on the floor in the presence of his wife and other relatives who were in the place.

According to preliminary versions, ‘Pichi’, as the deceased was affectionately known, was surprised by the subjects who arrived at the place aboard a motorcycle, one shot and they fled the place without being identified.

Moment of despair and anguish lived the people who were in the place, since the man was dying, and although they tried to help him, he died within minutes. He received the shots between the head and the thorax.

It was learned that the victim recorded legal notes for personal injuries. A CTI commission inspected the body and transferred it to the morgue.

Meanwhile, the authorities began investigations to determine the motives for this act of blood, and identify those responsible.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to convey, study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech at the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy