He was shot dead in front of his house in Pelaya

From several firearm impacts, a man was killed this Thursday morning in the Mata de Bijao invasion, in the municipality of Pelaya, Cesar.

He was identified as Wilfredo Rodríguez Alvarino, 40 years old, who was approached by armed individuals when he was sitting in front of his residence. The man was left dying on the floor in the presence of his wife and other relatives who were in the place.

According to preliminary versions, ‘Pichi’, as the deceased was affectionately known, was surprised by the subjects who arrived at the place aboard a motorcycle, one shot and they fled the place without being identified.

Moment of despair and anguish lived the people who were in the place, since the man was dying, and although they tried to help him, he died within minutes. He received the shots between the head and the thorax.

It was learned that the victim recorded legal notes for personal injuries. A CTI commission inspected the body and transferred it to the morgue.

Meanwhile, the authorities began investigations to determine the motives for this act of blood, and identify those responsible.

Related